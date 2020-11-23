AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective, results show

Reuters

LONDON: AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus, developed along with the University of Oxford, could be around 90% effective under one dosing regimen.

“This vaccine‘s efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID–19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency,” Pascal Soriot, Astra’s chief executive, said in a statement.

The British drugmaker’s preliminary trial results mark a fresh breakthrough in the fight against a pandemic that has killed nearly 1.4 million people and roiled the global economy.

