AstraZeneca starts trial of COVID-19 antibody treatment

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it had begun testing an antibody-based treatment for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, with the first participants dosed, adding to recent signs of progress on possible medical solutions to the disease.
The British drugmaker, whose COVID-19 vaccine candidate is already among the most advanced, said the early-stage trial would evaluate if AZD7442, a combination of two monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), was safe and tolerable in up to 48 healthy participants between the ages of 18 and 55 years.
If the UK-based trial has a positive readout, AstraZeneca said it would proceed with larger, mid-to-late-stage trials to test AZD7442 as both a preventative treatment for the disease and a medicine for patients who have it.
mAbs mimic natural antibodies generated in the body to fight off infection and can be synthesised in the laboratory to treat diseases in patients and has been endorsed by top scientists. Current uses include treatment of some types of cancers.
London-listed AstraZeneca in June received $23.7 million in funding from US government agencies to advance development of antibody-based treatments for the novel coronavirus.
US based companies Regeneron and ELi Lilly are also testing mAbs-based treatments for COVID-19.
KATHMANDU: A protest rally was organised in Kathmandu today against rising abuse and threats to medical personnel, frontline health workers who have been active in the battle against coronavirus, in different parts of the country. The Human Rights and Peace Society (HURPES) this morning sta Read More...
NEW DELHI: India’s main opposition Congress called a meeting of its highest decision-making body on Monday, following a letter from almost two dozen top leaders seeking changes to the way the party is run. Long a dominant force in Indian politics, the Congress has suffered two heavy defeats in Read More...
DAMAULI: Preparation is being made to install camera traps to study leopards in the forest area of Bhanu Municipality in Tanahun district. According to Kedar Baral, chief of Division Forest Office, Tanahun, 36 cameras will be installed in the 1/1 kilometre grid in 4,000 hectares of forest area sp Read More...
DHANGADHI: Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers of Sudurpaschim Province has been temporarily closed, with Chief Minister Trilochan Bhatta and other officials forced into self-isolation, after the CM's driver was detected with COVID-19. CM Bhatta along with his personal personal Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 743 new cases of coronavirus infection on Monday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 32,678. Of the newly infected persons, 246 are females while 497 are males. The new infections were confirmed after testing 10,234 specimens thr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 610,469 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Eight more patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population, at its regular media briefing, on Monday. Among the deceased, three are females while five are males. One male each from Sunsari and Morang distr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley has recorded 224 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Monday, as per the Ministry of Health and Population. This is the highest single-day cases reported so far from the three districts within the valley. Of the 224 cases, 177 surfaced in Kathmandu district and La Read More...