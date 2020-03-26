Astronomical society urges people to provide evidence on sighting

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Nepal Astronomical Society has urged Gandaki province residents to provide further evidence on an unknown object observed entering the atmosphere from space, as many people had reported sighting a bright object flying towards the Earth followed by a crashing sound.

On Thursday night, people from Western parts of Nepal had taken to social media to report sighting of the ‘burning’ object .

Although a few rubbished the posts as hoax, repeated accounts of the event lead to a wider speculation and eventually, NASO’s response, seeking evidence to look into the matter.

there was a unknown object falling from sky this evening. Nepal Astronomical Society (NASO) said, "There is no possibility of satellite and asteroid as people reported sound of blast so It might be bolide or Meteor pic.twitter.com/9YfqzqHa5S — Bhim (स्वतन्त्र) Abish (@abish_adhikari) March 26, 2020

The society, meanwhile, stated that the object could be a fireball or a bolide (very bright meteor, one that explodes in the atmosphere.)

“The object seen in the Nepali sky this evening is probably a fireball or a bolide. We are looking into the matter and will share more updates tomorrow,” it said in a statement late on Thursday.

NASO urged people to provide details of the event- “If you are from Gandaki Pradesh and have some evidence that may be helpful to investigate the event, please contact us.”

