Chinese spacecraft carrying lunar rocks lifts off from moon

BEIJING: A Chinese spacecraft lifted off from the moon Thursday night with a load of lunar rocks, the first stage of its return to Earth, the government space agency reported.
Chang’e 5, the third Chinese spacecraft to land on the moon and the first to take off from it again, is the latest in a series of increasingly ambitious missions for Beijing’s space program, which also has a orbiter and rover headed to Mars.
The Chang’e 5 touched down Tuesday on the Sea of Storms on the moon’s near side. Its mission: collect about 2 kilograms (4 pounds) of lunar rocks and bring them back to Earth, the first return of samples since Soviet spacecraft did so in the 1970s. Earlier, the U.S. Apollo astronauts brought back hundreds of pounds of moon rocks.
The landing site is near a formation called the Mons Rumker and may contain rocks billions of years younger than those retrieved earlier.
The ascent vehicle lifted off from the moon shortly after 11 p.m. Beijing time Thursday (1500 GMT) and was due to rendezvous with a return vehicle in lunar orbit, then transfer the samples to a capsule, according to the China National Space Administration. The moon rocks and debris were sealed inside a special canister to avoid contamination.
It wasn’t clear when the linkup would occur. After the transfer, the ascent module would be ejected and the capsule would remain in lunar orbit for about a week, awaiting the optimal time to make the trip back to Earth.
Chinese officials have said the capsule with the samples is due to land on Earth around the middle of the month. Touchdown is planned for the grasslands of Inner Mongolia, where China’s astronauts have made their return in Shenzhou spacecraft.
Chang’e 5’s lander, which remained on the moon, was capable of scooping samples from the surface and drilling 2 meters (about 6 feet).
While retrieving samples was its main task, the lander also was equipped to extensively photograph the area, map conditions below the surface with ground penetrating radar and analyze the lunar soil for minerals and water content.
Right before the ascent vehicle lifted off, the lander unfurled what the space administration called the first free-standing Chinese flag on the moon. The agency posted an image — apparently taken from the lander — of the ascend vehicle firing its engines as it took off.
Chang’e 5 has revived talk of China one day sending astronauts to the moon and possibly building a scientific base there, although no timeline has been proposed for such projects.
China launched its first temporary orbiting laboratory in 2011 and a second in 2016. Plans call for a permanent space station after 2022, possibly to be serviced by a reusable space plane.
While China is boosting cooperation with the European Space Agency and others, interactions with NASA are severely limited by U.S. concerns over the secretive nature and close military links of the Chinese program.
GAIGHAT: A forest security personnel died in a freak accident as a the barrel of a gun he found in the forest exploded in Udayapur district, on Wednesday night. Information officer Jageshwar Sah at District Forest Office, Udayapur identified the deceased as Lekhnath Bastola of Duhabi Municipality Read More...
CHITWAN: Government is set to conduct the long-awaited rhino census in Chitwan, Parsa, Bardiya and Shukla Phanta national parks. It had been planned to conduct rhino census in 2018 after a large number of rhinos were swept away by the flood and many others died in natural disasters in 2017. H Read More...
KATHMANDU: The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD) is being observed worldwide today. The theme for this year is 'Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 World by, for and with persons with disabilities'. The Day was proc Read More...
KATHMANDU: The per tola price of gold has increased by Rs 1,600 in the domestic market today. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers Association, the price of hallmark gold has been determined at Rs 92,600 per tola (11.66 grams) today while it was Rs 91,600 per tola on Wedne Read More...
KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally has advanced to 237,589 as 1,343 additional infections emerged on Thursday. Of the total cases, 534 are females while 809 are males. In the last 24 hours, 561 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 455 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur an Read More...
KATHMANDU: Thirteen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,551. Meanwhile, 1,343 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 237,589. Over 1.4 million deaths from the disease ha Read More...
KATHMANDU: Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency (ICRA) Nepal has reaffirmed the issuer rating of [ICRANP-IR] AAA to Standard Chartered Bank Nepal Limited (SCBNL), second year in a row. ICRA Nepal Limited, a subsidiary of ICRA Limited (ICRA) of India, is the first credit rating agency o Read More...
GAIGHAT: The District Court, Udayapur, has sentenced a youth convicted of murder to life imprisonment. The single bench of Justice Deepak Khanal on Wednesday convicted Roshan Raut (25), who had been remanded in judicial custody, for murdering Dor Kumari Raut (50). The court also ordered the convi Read More...