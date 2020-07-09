Comet Neowise swings close to earth, was visible to naked eye

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Comet Neowise, officially known as C/2020 F3, was seen with the naked eyes as it made its initial approach to the sun.

Astronaut Bob Behnken shared several pictures of the comet from the International Space Centre(ISS).

The comet survived its closest encounter with the sun when many feared it might blow up. Images of Comet Neowise has since been widely shared on social media.

“When you wish upon a falling star…” Comet Neowise was pictured from the station on July 5 as it orbited above the Mediterranean Sea. https://t.co/KqCk1xlCUG pic.twitter.com/vR6MNvwuh1 — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) July 7, 2020

“In its discovery images, Comet NEOWISE appeared as a glowing, fuzzy dot moving across the sky even when it was still pretty far away. As soon as we saw how close it would come to the Sun, we had hopes that it would put on a good show,” the NASA website quoted Amy Mainzer, NEOWISE principal investigator at the University of Arizona, as saying.

The first visible comet of 2020 was spotted on March 27, 2020, by Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) space telescope, according to an astronomy portal.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook