COVID-19Â increasesÂ risksÂ for cancer patients; common cold antibodies no help vs coronavirus

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines forÂ COVID–19, the illness caused by the virus.

COVID–19Â increasesÂ risksÂ for cancer patients

Cancer patients face poorer outcomes if they become infected with the new coronavirus, a new study shows.

However, undergoing recent cancer treatments did not makeÂ COVID–19Â outcomes worse, so cancer therapies should not be delayed, the research team advises in a report published on Friday in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

The study involved nearly 23,000 patients with cancer who were tested forÂ COVID–19Â at U.S. Veterans Affairs health facilities nationwide. Roughly 1,800 (7.8%) had tested positive, with no effect of age on the likelihood of infection.Â C

OVID–19Â rates were higher in patients with blood cancers (11%) than in those with solid tumors (8%). Compared to patients who tested negative for the virus,Â COVID–19Â patients had more hospitalizations, needed more intensive care, and needed more help with breathing. Death rates were 14% among cancer patients withÂ COVID–19Â and 3% in those without the virus.

Across the country, African-American and Hispanic cancer patients had higher rates ofÂ COVID–19Â infection than white cancer patients – 15%, 11% and 6%, respectively.

They also had higher rates of hospitalization. The real prevalence ofÂ COVID–19Â among cancer patients remains uncertain, the researchers point out, because many have not been tested for the virus.

Common cold antibodies do not protect againstÂ COVID–19

Your immune system may be able to produce antibodies that recognize and fight off the coronaviruses that cause common colds, but those antibodies are not likely to protect against the coronavirus that causesÂ COVID–19, new research shows.

At Rockefeller University in New York City, scientists studied blood samples collected and stored before the pandemic from people known to have had common colds in the past few months.

In test-tube experiments, they found that each sample contained antibodies that could recognize and neutralize, or disable, at least one common cold coronavirus – and most could recognize multiple such viruses.

But none of the samples had antibodies that could recognize and disable a virus that had been modified to look like the new coronavirus, carrying the spike protein that helps it infect healthy cells. In a report published ahead of peer review on Sunday on medRxiv, the researchers say that while there may be rare individuals with common cold antibodies that can also target theÂ COVID–19Â virus, their new data suggest those antibodies are not going to have much of an effect for the population as a whole.

COVID–19Â neurological effects may reflect immune response

The new coronavirus might not be having major direct effects on the brain despite neurological issues that have been widely reported.

Researchers examined brains of 43Â COVID–19Â patients who died in intensive care units, nursing homes, regular hospital wards, or at home.

They found coronavirus proteins in the brain stem, but “little involvement” of the frontal lobe – the part of the brain important for movement, language and higher level functioning.

They also sawÂ increasesÂ in brain cells called astrocytes, signaling destruction of other nearby cells. Because critical illness itself can contribute to this finding, it is not clear thatÂ COVID–19Â is the direct cause. The presence of the virus was not associated with the severity of brain tissue changes, researchers said.

All of the brains showed signs of “neuroimmune activation,” meaning the immune system had been activated to respond to the infection in the brain. Patients’ neurological symptoms might be due to the body’s immune response, rather than to direct central nervous system damage from the virus, the authors reported in The Lancet Neurology. “We have started to define the immune reaction to SARS-CoV-2 virus in the brain,” co-author Markus Glatzel of University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf in German told Reuters. “We think that the neuroimmune reaction may be a factor explaining some of the neurological symptoms seen inÂ COVID–19Â patients.”

