KATHMANDU: There is a bidirectional relationship between the COVID-1 and diabetes, a UK-based study has suggested.
In an article published in the New England Journal of Medicine, on Friday, it has shown a possibility of bidirectional relationship between diabetes and the coronavirus infection.
Diabetic patients consequential to reduced immunity are at greater risk of contracting the contagion. However, surprisingly, new-onset diabetes and severe complications in metabolical functionings of preexisting diabetes have been noted in COVID-19 patients.
Diabetic ketoacidosis and hyperosmolarity, for which higher doses of insulin are warranted have also been witnessed in the coronavirus infected, which is as much interesting a discovery in the field of medical science as is a management obstacle, given this complex patho-physiology of Covid-19 related diabetes.
Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the Covid-19 causing pathogen, binds to angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), which is an enzyme attached to the cell membranes of cells in the lungs, arteries, heart, kidney, and intestines. Therefore, it is probable that the infection may result in pleiotropic alterations of glucose metabolism, which could muddle the pathophysiology of already prevalent diabetes or lead to newer mechanisms of ailments.
Increased incidences of fasting glycemia and acute-onset diabetes have been seen in patients of SARS coronavirus 1 pneumonia (the virus binds to ACE2 receptors) than the non-SARS pneumonia.
In summary, these observations hint the possible diabetogenic effect of Covid-19. On contrary, suspicions on whether the irregularities of glucose metabolism persist post the recovery of the infection or resolves with it, is still blurred.
Many questions regarding the occurrence of the phenomenon including frequency of new-onset diabetes, the clarification on the specification of the type of disease, etc. among others is yet to be answered.
In an attempt to address the uncertainties, an international group of diabetes researchers participating in the CoviDIAB Project have formulated a global registry of Covid-19–related diabetes.
As the SARS-CoV-2 has had a short history of human infection, clarity on the development of Covid-19–related diabetes, natural history of the disease, and proper management will be worthwhile. The study of the new-onset diabetes in Covid-19 will also foil the novel mechanisms of the disease.
KATHMANDU: India has responded to Nepal's move of passing the constitution amendment bill to update the national coat of arms by incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani in Nepal’s map. Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Anurag Shrivastav, in response to media Read More...
Kathmandu, June 13 People celebrate the new political map of Nepal. Read More...
Bayern are a win away from title Bavarians score 10th straight league win BERLIN: Leon Goretzka's 86th minute goal gave Bayern Munich a 2-1 victory over visitors Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday, meaning they need to win just one of their last three matches to secure the Bundesliga Read More...
Jumla, June 13 The Chief Minister Employment Programme has come into effect in all eight local levels of Jumla. Every local level including one municipality and seven rural municipalities have received budget of Rs 6.4 million each, for the programme. The programme worth Rs 50 million aims at Read More...
Gaighat, June 13 A construction company, which failed to complete a project on time, has been fined for the delay in Udayapur. Mahalaxmi Lokapriya JV was responsible for construction of a concrete bridge over the Triyuga River between Siwai and Belahi villages in Udayapur’s Chaudandi Municip Read More...
POKHARA: As many as three persons were killed while six others went missing after a landslide swept away the nine people in Durlung Dhakalbari of Parbat district on Saturday night. Locals Tul Bahadur Thapa, Meen Kumari Thapa and Bibisha Thapa were found dead as they were buried under the land Read More...
Haaland bags 11th goal in 12 league games Werder beat Paderborn 5-1 in relegation battle Leaders Bayern Munich beat Gladbach 2-1 BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund substitute Erling Haaland headed a stoppage-time winner to snatch a 1-0 victory at Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday but their title Read More...
MALLORCA: Lionel Messi scored and grabbed two assists as La Liga leaders Barcelona eased to a 4-0 win away to struggling Real Mallorca on Saturday, making the perfect return to action after Spanish football's three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The champions got off to a fl Read More...