Extreme bacteria could save us from next flu pandemic: research

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Researchers at Nazarbayev University and the Research and Production Centre of Microbiology and Virology in Almaty, Kazakhstan say that viruses are becoming more and more resistant to antiviral drugs but the solution could be bacteria living in extreme environments of Central Asia.

Azliyati Azizan, Associate Professor from the Department of Biomedical Sciences, and colleagues, studied the antiviral properties of bacteria called extremophilic actinomycetes which thrive in extreme environments, such as the driest deserts and soil with a high salt content, as per a statement.

Findings published in Virology Journal states that five strains of the bacteria were taken from unique ecosystems in Kazakhstan and tested for antiviral activity against four influenza virus strains and two viruses responsible for Sendai Virus and Newcastle Disease Virus, which impact animals. The antiviral properties of the bacteria were also compared with commercially available antiviral drugs and plant preparations that have been shown to exhibit antiviral properties.

Extracts from all five strains of the bacteria showed antiviral potential when tested against the viruses, which included type A influenza virus H1N1, the virus associated with swine flu, bird flu, and the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. The success of antiviral activity was also similar to that of commercially available drugs and plant preparations.

“Commercially available antiviral drugs are not always successful in treating viral infections. This is an urgent problem as several viruses, including influenza, are acquiring multi-drug resistance; a serious global health issue as this leads to increased mortality in humans and animals,” said Professor Azizan.

“Drug-resistance in type A influenza virus is a particularly high concern as it has been responsible for three pandemics in the 20th century and could still do so in the future,” she added.

These results suggest that naturally-occurring actinomycetes bacteria are a promising source for combatting influenza viruses and can be applied towards the development of new antiviral drugs.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook