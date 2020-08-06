Extreme bacteria could save us from next flu pandemic: research

KATHMANDU: Researchers at Nazarbayev University and the Research and Production Centre of Microbiology and Virology in Almaty, Kazakhstan say that viruses are becoming more and more resistant to antiviral drugs but the solution could be bacteria living in extreme environments of Central Asia.
Azliyati Azizan, Associate Professor from the Department of Biomedical Sciences, and colleagues, studied the antiviral properties of bacteria called extremophilic actinomycetes which thrive in extreme environments, such as the driest deserts and soil with a high salt content, as per a statement.
Findings published in Virology Journal states that five strains of the bacteria were taken from unique ecosystems in Kazakhstan and tested for antiviral activity against four influenza virus strains and two viruses responsible for Sendai Virus and Newcastle Disease Virus, which impact animals. The antiviral properties of the bacteria were also compared with commercially available antiviral drugs and plant preparations that have been shown to exhibit antiviral properties.
Extracts from all five strains of the bacteria showed antiviral potential when tested against the viruses, which included type A influenza virus H1N1, the virus associated with swine flu, bird flu, and the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. The success of antiviral activity was also similar to that of commercially available drugs and plant preparations.
“Commercially available antiviral drugs are not always successful in treating viral infections. This is an urgent problem as several viruses, including influenza, are acquiring multi-drug resistance; a serious global health issue as this leads to increased mortality in humans and animals,” said Professor Azizan.
“Drug-resistance in type A influenza virus is a particularly high concern as it has been responsible for three pandemics in the 20th century and could still do so in the future,” she added.
These results suggest that naturally-occurring actinomycetes bacteria are a promising source for combatting influenza viruses and can be applied towards the development of new antiviral drugs.
KATHMANDU: Vice-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Bamdev Gautam, who till a few weeks ago was siding with the party’s faction led by Co-Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal, today said he was in no camp.Gautam issued a press statement through his Personal Aid Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Two more persons have died of coronavirus disease in Parsa taking the district death-toll to 17. A 46-year-old male of Birgunj Metropolitan City-15, who was detected with the coronavirus infection and was under treatment, died on Wednesday morning. The deceased, a diabetic patient Read More...
KATHMANDU: Fortified rice, lentils and vegetable oil, totalling to nearly 1,500 MT, have been distributed by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Government of Nepal to school children (Grade 1-8) in rural areas. Food items donated by the United States have been handed over to ch Read More...
BIRGUNJ: As many as 133 new coronavirus infection cases have been detected in Bara and Parsa districts today. Among the infected are 26 females between the ages of eight and 72 years. The report made public by Narayani Hospital's laboratory showed 17 cases from Bara district while remaining fr Read More...
MELBOURNE: Master batsman Steve Smith says Australia have "unfinished business" in England, with the achievement of retaining the Ashes last year tempered by defeat in the final test that levelled the series 2-2. Tim Paine's Australia retained the urn in England for the first time since 2001, Read More...
MANCHESTER: Former Europa League winners Manchester United booked a quarter-final spot in the tournament after their second-string side laboured to a 2-1 home win over LASK Linz on Wednesday to seal a 7-1 aggregate rout of the Austrian side. United's reward is a clash with FC Copenhagen in Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 381 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the nationwide count to 21,390. The new infections were confirmed after testing 6,359 specimens through PCR method across the nation in the last 24 hours. Among the new Read More...
AYODHYA, INDIA: Despite the coronavirus restricting a large crowd, Hindus rejoiced Wednesday as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke ground on a long-awaited temple of their most revered god, Ram, at the site of a demolished 16th-century mosque. Modi offered prayers to nine stone blocks with Read More...