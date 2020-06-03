Facebook takes down white nationalist and fake antifa accounts

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook Inc (FB.O) said Tuesday it has suspended accounts associated with white nationalist groups after some advocated bringing weapons to the current wave of anti-racist protests.
Company officials also said they removed accounts falsely claiming allegiance to antifa in order to bring discredit to the anti-fascist movement.
Antifa adherents have said they focus on defending people from attacks by authorities or vigilantes, but they have been vilified by President Donald Trump who, without citing evidence, said they were instigators of anti-police violence.
Some of the removed white nationalist accounts were associated with the Proud Boys, which Facebook previously classified as a dangerous group. The others had connections to a group called the American Guard, which is now classified the same way.
Multiple Facebook executives described the action on condition they not be identified. They said they acted based on behavior, not the politics of any content, and that Facebook had not designated antifa as dangerous.
The company said it was looking closer at accounts discussing protests when it saw what it deemed white nationalist accounts encouraging violence.
The misleading antifa accounts were removed for “inauthentic behavior,” because they purported to be something they were not, Facebook said.
As with a false antifa tweet that Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) tied to a third white nationalist group and which was widely distributed as a screen shot, the Facebook executives said Tuesday the goal of such content is often not to win thousands of followers but to plant a single false flag that can be used to sow distrust about the target group.
Facebook declined to comment on whether it had been in touch with law enforcement, which it typically does in cases of an imminent threat.
DHANGADHI: A healthcare worker carrying medical supplies to a health post has been attacked amid the fear of coronavirus transmission in Doti. According to health coordinator at Shikhar Municipality-9 Harish Shah, Auxiliary Health Worker (AHW) Ramesh Kunwar, stationed at Dankot Health Post in the Read More...
DHARAN: As many as eighteen persons have been discharged from Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) after recovering from COVID-19, on Tuesday. Following two back to back negative results, 17 men from Jhapa and one Dharan native woman were allowed to return home owing Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 75,343 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 116,345 Rapid Diagn Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has reminisced memories from Naam Shabana by sharing a throwback picture of the film's cast on his Instagram on June 2. In the photograph one can see the cast of the 2017 action-thriller — Kher along with Neeraj Pandey, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Forty-five persons earlier diagnosed with coronavirus infection, admitted across various health care facilities have been discharged following recovery, confirmed The Ministry of Health and Population. A 54-year-old woman of Makwanpur, undergoing treatment at the Maharjgunj-based Tribh Read More...
BENGALURU: India's government said on Tuesday it has approved Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir for emergency use for five doses in treating COVID-19 patients. Remdesivir, which is administered intravenously in hospital, is the first drug to show improvement in COVID-19 patients in Read More...
POKHARA: A person kept in a quarantine facility in Malika Rural Municipality of Myagdi district has gone missing as he was swept away by a river, on Tuesday. The missing 19-year-old was a resident of Dhaulagiri Rural Municipality-7. It has been learnt that he had recently returned from India a Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepali celebrities and influencers have urged citizens to welcome Nepali returnees at the southern border with love and respect and help them get back to their homes via a video message. A video by Bidhan Shestha was released on May 30 where media personality Malvika Subba, actors Karm Read More...