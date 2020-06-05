Facebook to apply state media labels on Russian, Chinese outlets

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook Inc will start labelling Russian, Chinese and other state-controlled media organizations, and later this summer will block any ads from such outlets that target US users, it said on Thursday.
The world’s biggest social network will apply the label to Russia’s Sputnik, Iran’s Press TV and China’s Xinhua News, according to a partial list Facebook provided. The company will apply the label to about 200 pages at the outset.
Facebook will not label any US-based news organizations, as it determined that even US government-run outlets have editorial independence, Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy, said in an interview.
Facebook, which has acknowledged its failure to stop Russian use of its platforms to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election, has since stepped up its defenses and imposed greater transparency requirements for pages and ads on its platforms.
The company announced plans last year to create a state media label, but is introducing it amid criticism over its hands-off treatment of misleading and racially charged posts by US President Donald Trump.
The new measure comes just months ahead of the November US presidential election.
Under the move, Facebook will not use the label for media outlets affiliated with individual political figures or parties, which Gleicher said could push “boundaries that are very, very slippery.”
“What we want to do here is start with the most critical case,” he said.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters during a daily briefing in Beijing on Friday that social media companies should not selectively create obstacles for media agencies.
“We hope that the relevant social media platform can put aside the ideological bias and hold an open and accepting attitude towards each country’s media role,” he said.
Facebook is not the first company to take such action.
YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc’s Google, in 2018 started identifying video channels that predominantly carry news items and are funded by governments. But critics charge YouTube has failed to label some state news outlets, allowing them to earn ad revenue from videos with misinformation and propaganda.
In a blog post, Facebook said its label would appear on pages globally, as well as on News Feed posts within the United States.
Facebook also said it would ban US-targeted ads from state-controlled entities “out of an abundance of caution” ahead of the November presidential election. Elsewhere, the ads will receive a label.
Kathmandu Two weeks ago Sobha Rai’s husband bought a few packets of medicine as “medicine for COVID-19”. It turned out to be the homeopathic medicine Arsenicum Album 30C. And Rai has been consuming it as per the instructions on the label. “This medicine boosts your immunity and helps Read More...
RAUTAHAT: Sixty-five new cases of the coronavirus infection have been identified on Thursday in Rautahat district, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population. The new cases were confirmed through tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) in Kathmandu and Provincial Labo Read More...
KATHMANDU: Meteorological Forecasting Division has made a forecast that the weather will remain cloudy, with chances of rainfall throughout Nepal for the next three days. The changes in the weather have been attributed to the Nisarga cyclone, an indirect impact of it to be precise, that developed in Read More...
KATHMANDU: How do you raise a strong girl and what does that mean? First and foremost, strong girls grow up feeling secure. They learn to take action, make positive choices for themselves and do positive things for others. They take a critical view of the world around them, express their true emotio Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health has reported 334 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking Nepal’s tally to 2,634. This is the first time that single day cases have crossed the 300-mark. Of the newly infected, 319 are males and 15 females. In total, 2,450 males and 184 fem Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry, on Thursday, confirmed that 334 new cases of coronavirus infection have been added to the official records, taking Nepal’s tally to 2,634. READ HERE: Nepal’s single-day cases cross 300 for the first time, tally hits 2,634 In grim milestone, Nepal logs Read More...
Shopkeepers wait for customers after stores re-open amid nationwide lockdown in New Road, Kathmandu, on Thursday, June 04, 2020. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Asia, Australia, Europe, and Africa will witness the second lunar eclipse of 2020, the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, on June 5-6 when the Strawberry Moon turns a shade darker during the maximum phase of the eclipse. According to timeanddate.com, a Norwegian online portal, the Penumbral luna Read More...