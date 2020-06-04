Fossilised stomach contents show armoured dinosaur’s leafy last meal

WASHINGTON: In a forest rebounding after a wildfire 110 million years ago, an armoured dinosaur devoured a meal of tender ferns in western Canada before suffering a sudden death – perhaps drowning in a river or a flash flood – and being washed out to sea.
That unfortunate Cretaceous Period beast is now providing unique insight into the dietary habits of plant-eating dinosaurs. Scientists said on Wednesday the fossilised stomach contents of the dinosaur, called Borealopelta markmitchelli, were preserved in exquisite detail with its skeleton, revealing what was on the menu for its last meal.
The fossil, from the province of Alberta, represents the best-preserved stomach contents of any plant-eating dinosaur, revealing even the cellular structure of the leaves and intact spores.
“Direct evidence of diet in herbivorous dinosaurs is very rare,” said paleontologist Caleb Brown of the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology in Alberta, lead author of the research published in the journal Royal Society Open Science. “Almost everything we think we know about the diet of these animals is based on indirect data such as tooth wear, jaw biomechanics, the available plants and the nutritional content and digestibility of those plants.”
Borealopelta, 18 feet long (5.5 metres) and 1-1/2 tons, was a member of a group called nodosaurs. It had a wide body, small head and walked on four short legs. As protection from large meat-eating dinosaurs, its body was studded with osteoderms – bones embedded in the skin – and it boasted a large spike on each shoulder.
Its stomach contents were comprised mostly of leaves of a particular type of fern, with very few leaves of conifers and cycads – a type of evergreen. A sizable amount of charcoal was found in the stomach, indicating it was browsing in a recently burned area.
Also found were dozens of gastroliths, or gizzard stones, swallowed by certain animals including some modern birds and crocodilians to aid digestion.
At least 6,390,543 people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 379,433 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Read More...
SUNSARI: As many as seven new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Bhokraha Narsingh Rural Municipality of Sunsari district, on Wednesday. The infections were confirmed through the PCR tests conducted in 40 swab samples at BP Koirala Institute of Health Science. Authorities h Read More...
BAJURA: An 18-year-old male suffering from hepatitis is presently staying inside a quarantine facility of Bajura district and being treated there in lack of a better alternative. The teenager from Budhiganga Municipality-2 reached Bajura from India on May 30. He is stationed at a make-shift quara Read More...
LONDON: British doctors are trialling a formulation of anti-inflammatory ibuprofen to see if it reduces respiratory failure in patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19. The trial involves a particular formulation of ibuprofen, which researchers said had been shown to be more effective than s Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry on Wednesday confirmed that 201 new cases have been added to the official records, taking Nepal's tally to 2,300. Of the newly infected, 179 are males and 22 females. In total, 2,130 males and 170 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far. Read More...
Kathmandu, June 3 The Health Ministry on Wednesday confirmed that 201 new cases have been added to the official records, taking Nepal’s tally to 2,300. Read Also: Nepal's national tally hits 2,300 Read More...
KATHMANDU: The government has backtracked from its earlier decision on tax clearance date revised the deadline for individuals and businesses to clear taxes and file returns for the current fiscal year. As per the revised plan, the taxpayers will have to clear their dues by June 21. Read the n Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Bureau of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change), on 28 May 2020, decided that the The 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 26) to the UNFCCC, which was originally scheduled to take place from 9-19 November 202 Read More...