Google sees resurgence in state-backed hacking, phishing related to COVID-19

Security experts at Alphabet Inc’s Google sent 1,755 warnings in April to users whose accounts were targets of government-backed attackers, following a resurgence in hacking and phishing attempts related to the coronavirus outbreak.
Google said on Wednesday its Threat Analysis Group saw new activity from “hack-for-hire” firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the World Health Organization (WHO).
These accounts largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting and healthcare corporations in numerous countries including the United States, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus and UK, the company said in a blog post. (https://bit.ly/2M2k9UA)
Google said it continued to see attacks from hackers on medical and healthcare professionals, including WHO employees.
WHO and other organizations, at the center of a global effort to contain the coronavirus, have come under a sustained digital bombardment by hackers seeking information about the outbreak.
“Since March, we’ve removed more than a thousand YouTube channels that we believe to be part of a large campaign and that were behaving in a coordinated manner”, the blog post added.
LOS ANGELES: It could be a long while until you hear that Hollywood red carpet staple, "And who are you wearing tonight?" Red carpets, the lifeblood of movie premieres and award shows, thrive on the buzz of glamorous actors, show-stopping gowns and screaming fans. But as Hollywood grappl Read More...
LOS ANGELES: The Cannes film festival was canceled and the September jamborees in Venice and Toronto are uncertain but this week movie lovers are being offered a taste of the film festival experience from the comfort of their homes. The 10-day "We Are One: A Global Film Festival," st Read More...
HETAUDA: A pregnant woman has tested positive for COVID-19 in Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City-1 of Makawanpur district, on Wednesday. According to Bhola Chaulagain, isolation ward in-charge of Hetauda Hospital, the woman from Chaukatol of the sub-metropolis tested positive for the virus. The rep Read More...
TOKYO: A Japanese man suspected of killing 36 people and injuring dozens in an arson attack at an animation studio last July was arrested on Wednesday after spending 10 months in hospital for treatment. Police had issued an arrest warrant for Shinji Aoba at the time of the fire but had been unabl Read More...
LOS ANGELES: Walt Disney Co will present its proposal for a phased reopening of its Orlando, Florida, theme parks to a local task force on Wednesday, the company said in a statement. Disney closed theme parks around the world starting in January to help prevent the spread of the nove Read More...
KATHMANDU, MAY 26 The Nepal Dairy Association (NDA) has revealed that the country’s dairy industry has lost around 80 per cent of its market during the lockdown period. Due to the lockdown, all the large consumers like party palaces, schools, hotels, restaurants, cafés and canteens are clos Read More...
KATHMANDU: A day after the rope-fixing team of Chinese climbers opened a climbing route to the top of the world, two surveyors along with eight support staff today stood atop the Mt Everest from the northern side. According to an official at the China Tibet Mountaineering Association, two Chinese Read More...
KATHMANDU: All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) President Karma Tsering Sherpa during a video interview said that nationality is weak in the Madhesi community. ANFA President Sherpa, during the interview with Durbin Nepal, made the controversial remark that Madhesi community needed a lesson on n Read More...