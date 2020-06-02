In-homeÂ antibodyÂ testÂ showsÂ promise;Â recoveringÂ surgeryÂ patientsÂ atÂ riskÂ fromÂ coronavirus

Reuters

Share Now:











The following is a brief roundup of some of the latestÂ scientific studies on the novelÂ coronavirusÂ and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

In-homeÂ COVID-19Â antibodyÂ testÂ showsÂ high accuracy

A small study of a COVID-19Â antibodyÂ testÂ that can be done atÂ homeÂ showed a high degree of accuracy, researchers reported. CurrentÂ antibodyÂ tests to show previous infection with the novelÂ coronavirusÂ requires a visit to a healthcare provider. The newÂ test, if approved, would enable people to take a blood sample via finger prick and mail it to a laboratory for analysis. In initial experiments, researchers mailed a specialÂ testÂ kit to 31 formerÂ coronavirusÂ patientsÂ and 25 healthy volunteers. The dried blood samples showed who did or did not have COVID-19 antibodies with 100% accuracy, researchers reported on Saturday in a not yet peer-reviewed paper on the preprint server medRxiv. “We are currently expanding the number ofÂ patientsÂ we have evaluated and have submitted this preliminary data to the FDA under their pre-Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) process,” coauthor Peter Robinson of Enable Biosciences Inc in South San Francisco told Reuters. The next step is to submit for the full EUA, he said. “After we submit to the FDA for emergency use, we expect theÂ testÂ to be approved and available within a few weeks,” Robinson added. “This will allow people who don’t have access to a clinic to getÂ testedÂ fromÂ the safety of theirÂ home, without fear of exposure toÂ coronavirus.”

RecoveringÂ surgeryÂ patientsÂ atÂ riskÂ fromÂ coronavirus

WhileÂ coronavirusÂ patientsÂ who undergoÂ surgeryÂ have more complications and a higherÂ riskÂ of death, that is also true forÂ surgeryÂ patientsÂ who catch the virus whileÂ recoveringÂ fromÂ their operations, researchers reported on Friday in The Lancet. That suggests it would be a good idea to put off nonessential surgeries in areas where theÂ coronavirusÂ is actively circulating. Researchers reviewed data on more than 1,000Â patientsÂ in 24 countries who underwent planned or emergency operations. Three-quarters of theÂ patientsÂ tested negative for the virus immediately beforeÂ surgeryÂ but became infected shortly afterward. Overall, half of theÂ patientsÂ developed postoperative lung complications. In that group, 38% died within a month of theirÂ surgery. As lockdowns are lifted and routine surgeries resume, hospital environments will remain exposed to theÂ coronavirus, the authors warn, “so strategies should be developed to reduce in-hospital (coronavirus) transmission and mitigate theÂ riskÂ of postoperative complications.” They said the bar for going ahead withÂ surgeryÂ during the pandemic should be higher than during normal practice. “Consideration should be given for postponing non-critical procedures and promoting non-operative treatment to delay or avoid the need forÂ surgery,” they added.

Immune system overreaction may not be cause of bad outcomes

Respiratory failure inÂ patientsÂ with COVID-19 has been attributed by doctors to an overreaction of the immune system known as a cytokine storm that leads to tissue damage in the lungs. New data appear to turn that theory on its head. In a new study, only 4% of the 71Â patientsÂ with severe COVID-19 had a true cytokine storm, Paul Thomas of St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Ali Ellebedy of Washington University School of Medicine told Reuters in a joint email. Instead, their team found, most COVID-19Â patientsÂ had some increased cytokines, but overall they had lower levels of cytokines unleashed by the immune system than seen in typical cases of influenza. That suggests a suppression, rather than overreaction, of the immune system. Coauthor Kenneth Remy, alsoÂ fromÂ Washington University, said targeting theÂ coronavirusÂ with anti-inflammatory drugs may in fact make things worse by further suppressing the immune system and allowing for unmitigated virus replication. “The implications for therapy remain to be determined,” Thomas and Ellebedy told Reuters, “but could include narrow targeting of the (increased) cytokines, while trying to boost the suppressed cytokines.” The study report, which has not yet been peer reviewed, was posted on Saturday on the preprint server medRxiv.

COVID-19 survivors will need rehab therapy, experts say

PatientsÂ should not be left to recoverÂ fromÂ COVID-19 on their own, according to a panel of UK experts. The specialistsÂ fromÂ a wide variety of disciplines, including sport and exercise medicine, general internal medicine, psychology and pain, issued detailed rehabilitation recommendations forÂ patientsÂ with lingering affects of the illness, in particular for active individuals like military personnel and athletes. “It is predicted that 45% ofÂ patientsÂ dischargedÂ fromÂ hospital will require supportÂ fromÂ healthcare and social care and 4% will require rehabilitation in a bedded setting,” the experts concluded in the guidelines published on Sunday in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. “Therefore, there is a clear need to plan for postacute and chronic rehabilitation ofÂ patientsÂ recoveringÂ fromÂ COVID-19.”

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook