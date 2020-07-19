Japan rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for Monday launch

TOKYO: A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft has been placed on the launch pad for Monday’s scheduled liftoff for the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission, officials said Sunday.
The launch of the orbiter — named Amal, or Hope — from Tanegashima Space Center on a small southern Japanese island was initially scheduled for this past Wednesday, but was delayed due to bad weather in the region.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the provider of the H-IIA rocket, announced Sunday that the launch would proceed at 6:58 a.m. Monday (2158 GMT Sunday). The preparation has been completed, and the rocket is now on the launch pad, Mitsubishi said.
Hope is expected to reach Mars in February 2021, the year the UAE celebrates 50 years since its formation. A successful Hope mission would be a major step for the oil-dependent economy, which is seeking a future in space.
Two other Mars missions are planned in the coming days by the U.S. and China. Japan has its own Martian moon mission planned for 2024.
Hope will carry instruments to study the upper atmosphere and monitor climate change on Mars. It is scheduled to circle the red planet for at least two years. The UAE says it will provide a complete view of the Martian atmosphere during different seasons for the first time.
A newcomer in space development, the UAE has so far successfully launched three observation satellites, but has not gone beyond the Earth’s orbit.
Omran Sharaf, project director of Emirates Mars Mission, said in a Twitter video message Sunday: “The Emirates’ Mars mission is a message of hope to the Arab youth. If a young nation like UAE is able to reach Mars in less than 50 years, then we can do much more as a region.”
KATHMANDU: Nepal Communist Party (NCP) co-chairs Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal made their way to meet President Bidya Devi Bhandari at her official residence, following the party's secretariat meeting, this evening. Motive behind visiting the President is still Read More...
LONDON: Arsenal ambushed FA Cup holders Manchester City as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a goal in each half to secure a 2-0 semi-final victory at an empty Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Days after Mikel Arteta's side beat Premier League champions Liverpool, the Spaniard outfoxed his manag Read More...
KAVRE, JULY 18 Construction of three hospitals at three local levels in the district is under way. A 15-bed hospital is being built at Bhaluchaur of Chaurideurali Rural Municipality at a cost of Rs 70 million, said Provincial Assembly member of Bagmati Province Ratna Dhakal. The hospital build Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 18 A crucial meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Secretariat held here today failed to reconcile differences between party Co-chair and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the rival faction led by another Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal. Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 18 The minister and high level officials at the Ministry of Home Affairs have been misusing state fund on the pretext of maintaining law and order, states the 57th annual report (fiscal 2019-20) of the Office of the Auditor General submitted to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari this Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 18 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has issued a circular to all local levels, directing them to submit their suggestions and opinions on the preliminary draft of Social Inclusion Policy-2020, it had recently issued. Last month, the draft policy was pr Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 18 Upset by the government’s failure to implement the 12-point agreement reached with the Ministry of Health and Population, youths involved in Enough is Enough’ campaign have once again started fast-unto-death strike at Basantapur to exert pressure on the government to effect Read More...
GULMI, JULY 18 Minister of Foreign Affairs, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said the talk of government change is baseless. Minister Gyawali said this while addressing a programme organised to hand over a polymerase chain reaction machines to Resunga Municipality in Tamghas today. The PCR machine was ha Read More...