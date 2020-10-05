Microsoft plans $1 billion data center venture in Greece

ATHENS: Microsoft has announced plans to build three data centres in greater Athens, providing a badly needed investment of up to $1 billion to the Greek economy which has been hammered by the pandemic.
The news was announced Monday by the U.S. tech giant and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis and follows nine months of negotiations for an agreement that also includes digital-skills training programs for some 100,000 government and private sector workers as well as educators and students.
“This significant investment is a reflection of our confidence in the Greek economy, in the Greek people and the Greek government,” Microsoft President Brad Smith said at a ceremony held in the Acropolis Museum, facing the ancient site in central Athens. “It’s not something we do often and it’s not something that we do lightly.”
Greece recently emerged from a years-long financial crisis but its economy has been hard hit by the pandemic, suffering a 15.2% drop in output on the year in the second quarter. Unemployment in June climbed to 18.3% from 16.4% at the start of the year.
The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the country’s heavy reliance on tourism. The Mitsotakis government says it wants to shift the balance of the Greek economy during its recovery, developing the energy, tech, and defence sectors, hoping to lure back tens of thousands of graduates who left during the crisis.
Microsoft currently has data centres in 26 countries, including seven in the European Union. The company based in Redmond, Washington, is already working with the Greek government on an augmented reality project on Ancient Olympia, birthplace of the Olympic games.
BANKE: A Covid-19 infected new mother has died of COVID-19 in Banke district this morning. The 29-year-old woman from Bhimdatta Municipality-2 died at Teaching Hospital in Kohalpur, said Naresh Shrestha, corona source person at the health office, Banke. It has been learnt that the deceased g Read More...
WARSAW: Poland's total number of coronavirus cases passed the 100,000 mark on Sunday, according to the health ministry's Twitter account, as infection rates surge in the country which has reported daily records three times in the past week. While Poland's total number of cases remains well be Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 2,253 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide tally to 86,823. As such, the number of total active cases in the country as of today is 22,219. Similarly, 4,203 people are placed in quarantine facilities in the vario Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry recorded seven Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours with which the death toll has moved to 535. Four women and three men lost their lives to the infection, the Health Ministry’s latest update showed. The deceased women are from Chitwan (55), Banke (25), Kan Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 1,599 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. The valley logged highest ever single-day cases of coronavirus infection on Friday, October 2, with 1,638 cases. Read Also: Nepal registers 2,253 new infections on Sunda Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Coronavirus infection spreading steadily in the valley, 1,599 cases reported Sunday Read More...
BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna and Erling Haaland combined perfectly to help crush Freiburg 4-0 on Saturday as they bounced back in style from a disappointing week. Reyna, the 17-year-old American, served up three assists in the absence of their top provider Jadon Sancho, sidelined wi Read More...
PARIS: Novak Djokovic's relationship with line officials has been difficult of late and the Serbian risked their wrath again on Saturday when he suggested they were unnecessary. The 33-year-old world number one was dramatically defaulted in the US Open fourth round after inadvertently hitting Read More...