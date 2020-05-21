NASA finds evidence of parallel universe where physics, time operate in reverse

THT Online

A team of NASA scientists said that they have found evidence of a parallel universe where the rules of physics might work opposite from that of ours as the time operates in reverse.

Researchers conducting an experiment in Antarctica discovered particles from a universe that was born during the same Big Bang that created the one we live in, according to NewScientist.

The NASA team was using a giant balloon to carry electronic antennas into the sky above the frozen wastes of Antarctica when they encountered a “wind” of particles from outer space that were “a million times more powerful” than anything they had seen before, the news outlet reported.

Low-energy particles have the ability to pass through Earth without any interaction, but higher-energy particles are stopped by the solid matter of Earth, the report stated.

High-energy particles are only detected if they are coming “down” from Earth, but NASA’s Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna detected the particles travelling “up”.

The findings suggest that the particles were travelling backward in time from a parallel universe, the experiment’s lead investigator, Peter Gorham, said in an interview with the University of Hawai’i News.

Otherwise, the particles would have had to change form before passing through Earth and back again, something that Gorham described as an “impossible event”.

Gorham explained that the Big Bang, which happened nearly 14 billion years ago, likely resulted in the formation of two universes — the one that the people of Earth live in and another where everything operates in reverse.

Likewise, The Daily Star reported that a ‘cosmic ray detection’ experiment has found particles that could be from another realm that also began in the Big Band that occurred approximately 13.8 billion years ago.

The idea of a parallel universe was present only in fiction — books, sci-fi movies and TV shows — but now, with this new discovery, scientists claim that the fascinating world does exist!

