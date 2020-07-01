NASA TV go live with their ISS spacewalk broadcast

KATHMANDU: NASA is broadcasting live International Space Station (ISS) expedition on a SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, being performed by NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken today, at 10:00 UTC (6:00 am EDT/ 3:45 pm in Nepal).
The astronauts are scheduled to depart the ISS’s Quest airlock for the second time for a spacewalk that will also require them to complete an upgrade to a power channel — ageing nickel-hydrogen batteries — on the station’s far starboard truss (S6 Truss).
.@Astro_Seal and @AstroBehnken exit the station Wednesday at 7:35am ET for another spacewalk. @NASA TV goes live at 6am. More… https://t.co/7OR6aZm9Bi pic.twitter.com/G3DOlrF9z2
— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) July 1, 2020
NASA TV’s live coverage of the spacewalk can be viewed on NASA Television and the agency’s website.
The primary schedule of the program has been planned as follows:
6 am – ISS Expedition 63 US Spacewalk #66 Coverage (Spacewalk scheduled to begin at 7:20 am EDT with Cassidy and Behnken; expected to last up to 7 hours)
4 pm – ISS Expedition 63-64 Crew News Conference (Rubins, Ryzhikov, Kud-Sverchkov)
The two astronauts began the battery replacement work, to this initial power channel, during a spacewalk on June 26.
Astronauts cherish every opportunity to be part of a #spacewalk, and yesterday was no different. @AstroBehnken and I completed the first step in updating the external batteries which are connected to the outboard starboard solar arrays on @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/hsE0bJld5t
— Chris Cassidy (@Astro_SEAL) June 27, 2020
One of the blogs of NASA explains that the upgrade includes removing six aging nickel-hydrogen batteries and replacing them with three new lithium-ion batteries and the adapter plates that complete the power circuit to the new batteries.
The duo will set their spacesuits to battery power about 7:35 am EDT Wednesday, signifying the start of their spacewalk, which will last between six and seven hours.
As per NASA’s official website, Cassidy and Behnken also will route power and ethernet cables in preparation for the installation of a new external wireless communications system with an enhanced HD camera and increase helmet camera coverage for future spacewalks. To support future power system upgrades, they also will remove a device called an “H-Fixture” that was installed before the solar arrays were launched to the space station.
This is the 229th spacewalk in support of space station assembly and maintenance.
Cassidy will be extravehicular crew member 1, wearing the spacesuit with red stripes, while Behnken will be extravehicular crew member 2, wearing the spacesuit with no stripes. This would be the eighth spacewalk for both the astronauts.
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley’s coronavirus infection tally crossed the 100 mark on Tuesday with the detection of 14 new cases. As many has 12 new cases have been registered in Kathmandu while one case each has been recorded in Bhaktapur and Lalitpur, taking the valley-wide Covid-19 tally to 105. Read More...
The prevailing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in social distancing, quarantines, and isolation in an attempt to flatten the transmission and mortality curve. Majority of children across the world are living under such restrictions due to this pandemic. They are not able to play with their friends Read More...
At least 10,344,778 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 505,300 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The World Read More...
KATHMANDU: A study has found that a new strain of the H1N1 swine influenza virus in China has the potential to infect humans and become a pandemic. A paper on the 'Prevalent Eurasian avian-like H1N1 swine influenza virus with 2009 pandemic viral genes facilitating human infection’ published in Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 316 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Tuesday taking the country’s total infection count to 13,564. Of the newly infected, 245 are males and 71 females. In total, 11,907 males and 1,657 females have contracted the disease. Read More...
BRUSSELS: The European Union on Tuesday is announcing a list of nations whose citizens will be allowed to enter 31 European countries, but most Americans are likely to be refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the US. As Europe’s economies reel fro Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 228,341 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 297,871 Rapid Diagn Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) held today got heated up as Prime Minster KP Sharma Oli's recent controversial statement on India, among others things, were put on table for discussion. As things progressed, party co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ask Read More...