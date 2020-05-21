Reports suggest NASA finds evidence of parallel universe- Yes, No?

Share Now:











According to some media reports, a team of NASA scientists have said that the evidence of a parallel universe, where the rules of physics might work opposite from that of ours as the time operates in reverse, has been discovered.

Researchers conducting an experiment in Antarctica discovered particles from a universe that was born during the same Big Bang that created the one we live in, according to NewScientist.

The NASA team was using a giant balloon to carry electronic antennas into the sky above the frozen wastes of Antarctica when they encountered a “wind” of particles from outer space that were “a million times more powerful” than anything they had seen before, the news outlet reported.

Likewise, The Daily Star reported that a ‘cosmic ray detection’ experiment has found particles that could be from another realm that also began in the Big Band that occurred approximately 13.8 billion years ago.

The idea of a parallel universe was present only in fiction — books, sci-fi movies and TV shows — but now, with this new discovery, scientists claim that the fascinating world does exist!

However, a c|net report has revealed that no such discoveries have been made. Scientists haven’t actually discovered a parallel universe.

“Although the New Scientist report was filed on April 8 — and the ANITA results are almost two years old — the theory has only recently caught fire. Ever more urgent headlines have spurred its spread across social media,” says the report.

