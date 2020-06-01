SpaceX Crew Dragon delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station

Nearly 24 hours after launching from Florida, SpaceX‘s Crew Dragon capsule delivered NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station on Sunday, marking the first US space capsule to do so with a crew since 2011. The space station’s current crew welcomed them aboard with hugs and handshakes on schedule at 1:25 p.m. EDT, after executing a critical spacecraft docking milestone and kicking off the crew‘s potentially months-long stay in the orbital laboratory.
SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, launched two Americans into orbit from Florida on Saturday in a landmark mission marking the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from US soil in nine years. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center at 3:22 p.m. EDT (1922 GMT), launching Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on a 19-hour ride aboard the company’s newly designed Crew Dragon capsule bound for the International Space Station.
Prototype of new SpaceX rocket Starship explodes on Texas test pad
A prototype of SpaceX‘s upcoming heavy-lift rocket, Starship, exploded on Friday during ground tests in south Texas as Elon Musk’s space company pursued an aggressive development schedule to fly the launch vehicle for the first time. The testing explosion was unrelated to SpaceX‘s upcoming launch of two NASA astronauts from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center using a different rocket system, the Falcon 9 with the Crew Dragon capsule fixed on top.
Millipede from Scotland is world’s oldest-known land animal
A fossilised millipede-like creature discovered in Scotland may represent the oldest-known land animal, a humble pioneer of terrestrial living 425 million years ago that helped pave the way for the throngs that would eventually inhabit Earth’s dry parts. Researchers said the fossil of the Silurian Period creature, called Kampecaris obanensis and unearthed on the island of Kerrera in the Scottish Inner Hebrides, inhabited a lakeside environment and likely ate decomposing plants. Fossils of the oldest-known plant with a stem, called Cooksonia, were found in the same ancient lake region as Kampecaris.
POKHARA: A new-mother has been rescued by a helicopter and taken to Pokhara-based Regional Hospital for treatment on Sunday. Nardita Garbuja of Annapurna Rural Municipality-5 of Myagdi district was airlifted to Western Regional Hospital, Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences following excessive post Read More...
DHANGADHI: As many as five new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Sudurpaschim Province, on Sunday. The individuals were confirmed to have contracted the respiratory infection through PCR tests conducted at Dhangadhi-based Seti Zonal Hospital. Among the infected are a two-y Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on Covid-19 from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 69,582 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 111,109 Rap Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Mahankal Temple, located near the New Road gate, occupies a special place in the culture of Kathmandu. The literal meaning of Mahankal is one who is beyond time. With deep-rooted belief, shared across generations, the deity of Mahankalor Kaal Bhairav (a form of Lord Shiva) is believed Read More...
Kathmandu, May 31 The Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday reported 166 new cases of Covid-19 in Nepal, taking the national tally to 1567. Read: 166 cases confirmed on Sunday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reaches 1567 Likewise, the country's coronavirus related death toll has advanced to Read More...
LONDON: After a near three-month shutdown, elite competitive sport in England can resume from Monday behind closed doors provided strict conditions are met, the government said on Saturday. The first major event is expected to be the 2000 Guineas Stakes horse race at Newmarket on June 6, although Read More...
KATHMANDU: A pregnant woman earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at a health care facility, has been discharged following recovery, confirmed The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Sunday. It has been learnt that the 25-year-old female who was undergoi Read More...
SOFIA: Dimitar Berbatov has backed Bayern Munich to lift the Champions League's trophy for a sixth time this season, saying the German club could have an advantage if the competition resumes after the COVID-19 stoppage due to the Bundesliga's earlier re-start. "Looking at this year’s Cha Read More...