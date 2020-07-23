Telescope snaps family portrait of 2 planets around baby sun

CAPE CANAVERAL: For the first time, a telescope has captured a family portrait of another solar system with not just one, but two planets posing directly for the cameras while orbiting a star like our sun.
This baby sun and its two giant gas planets are fairly close by galactic standards at 300 light-years away.
The snapshot — released Wednesday — was taken by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile’s Atacama Desert.
What makes this group shot so appealing is it’s a “very young version of our own sun,” said Alexander Bohn of the Netherlands’ Leiden University, who led the study.
Bohn said he was “extremely excited” about the discovery. “This is the first time astronomers were able to capture such a shot,” he said in an email.
The observations can help scientists better understand the evolution of our own solar system.
Astronomers typically confirm worlds around other stars by observing brief but periodic dimming of the starlight, indicating an orbiting planet. Such indirect observations have identified thousands planets in our Milky Way galaxy.
It’s much harder and less common for a telescope to directly observe these so-called exoplanets. To directly spot two of them around the same star is even rarer. Only two multi-planet solar systems have been spotted using the direct method, both with stars quite different than our sun, according to the observatory.
Of the 4,183 exoplanets confirmed to date, only 48 of them have been directly imaged — just 1 percent, according to NASA statistics.
Direct imaging provides humanity’s best chance to detect life outside our solar system, if it exists, Bohn said. By observing light from the planets themselves, the atmospheres can be analyzed for molecules and elements that might suggest life.
The work published in Wednesday’s Astrophysical Journal Letters reveals “a snapshot of an environment that is very similar to our solar system, but at a much earlier stage of its evolution,” Bohn said.
The star — officially known as TYC 8998-760-1 and located in the Musca, or the Fly, constellation — is barely 17 million years old. By contrast, our sun is 4.5 billion years old.
The two newly discovered gas giants around this young star orbit at a much greater distance than Jupiter and Saturn do our sun — requiring a few thousand years to complete one revolution, or calendar year. They also weigh in with greater masses than our own outer planets.
The researchers took multiple images of this youthful solar system over the past year to verify the findings, while reviewing older data. A disk on the telescope known as a coronagraph blocked the starlight, exposing the two much fainter planets.
Future instruments like ESO’s Extremely Large Telescope, still five years away, should be able to detect even smaller, less dense planets. The main mirror will span 128 feet (39 meters), more than four times the size of the Very Large Telescope, making it the “the world’s biggest eye on the sky,” according to the ESO.
For now, there is no evidence that this young star has more planets, but “it is certainly possible and they might just be too faint,” Bohn said.
KATHMANDU: Nepal has recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths today, taking the nationwide death-toll from the disease to 42. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, a 60-year-old male from Janakpur Sub-Metropolitan City in Dhanusha district passed away on Tuesday, July 21. He had Read More...
BAJURA: Unabating rain in Bajura and Achham has caused Budhiganga River to erode nearby lands and turn the fields into sand-filled banks. Dozens of villages in the district are at a risk of erosion. Fields of about 107 families have been eroded by the river in Amakot, Budhiganga Municipality-1 wh Read More...
TOKYO: Tokyo Olympics organisers are preparing to host the Games next year even if the global coronavirus pandemic hasn't eased substantially, organising committee chief executive Toshiro Muto told Reuters on Tuesday. The Tokyo Olympics had been scheduled to start on Friday but were put back Read More...
KATHMANDU: The chariot procession of Rato Machhindranath has been postponed until further notice. Issuing a follow-up notice today, chief of Lalitpur Branch Office of Guthi Sansthan, Rajan Bhuju, informed that the procession has been postponed for now, owing to the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Read More...
LAMJUNG: As many as 18 houses were swept away by the landslide that occurred in Marsyangdi Rural Municipality-3 of Lamjung district on Wednesday morning. Persistent rainfall for the past few days triggered the landslide at 9:00 am today in Tarapu Pallotari. Six persons were injured in the Read More...
At least 15,013,761 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 616,276 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 100 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the nationwide count to 18,094. The new infections were confirmed after testing 3,779 specimens through PCR method across the country, in the last 24 hours. Following r Read More...
KATHMANDU: The price of gold has reached a new high with a single day increase of Rs 1,300 per tola in the domestic market. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers' Association, the price of fine gold in the domestic market increased from Rs 92,700 per tola to Rs 94,000 per t Read More...