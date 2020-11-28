Tesla could widen release of ‘self-driving’ software in two weeks

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Friday there will probably be a wider roll out of a new “Full Self Driving” software update in two weeks.
In October, Tesla released a beta, or test version, of what it calls a “Full Self Driving” software upgrade to an undisclosed number of “expert, careful” drivers.
“Probably going to a wider beta in 2 weeks,” Musk said on Twitter, in a reply to a user asking if the software would be available in Minnesota.
Musk had said earlier it was planned that the latest upgrade would be widely released by the end of this year, with the system becoming more robust as it collected more data.
KATHMANDU: China's Minister of National Defence and the first-ranked State Councillor, Wei Fenghe, is paying a one-day working visit to Nepal on Sunday. The Chinese Defence Minister is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, the Minis Read More...
GULMI: Six persons died while two others sustained injuries after the jeep they were travelling on fell below the road in Isma Rural Municipality of Gulmi district this morning. The deceased have been identified as Dambar Bahadur Dhital, 65, Chitra Bahadur Darlami, 33, Pharsuram Thapa, and Dhan Read More...
DHANGADHI: First Information Report has been filed against four persons for forcing reconciliation on rape victim, in Baitadi district on Friday. Rape victim filed the FIR against four, including the person accused of rape, at District Police Office, Baitadi for forcing reconciliation on her, infor Read More...
DHARAN: A lactating mother succumbed to COVID-19 complications in a hospital in Morang district, on Thursday night. The 25-year-old woman of Ratuwamai Municipality-10 died during the course of treatment at Nobel Medical College Teaching Hospital, in Biratnagar Metropolitan City, the hospital's ad Read More...
TOKYO: The postponed Tokyo Olympics are getting a kickstart. Local organizers on Friday announced a series of 18 test events set to begin in March and run into May. The Tokyo Olympics are set to open on July 23, 2021, after being postponed eight months ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More...
RAJBIRAJ: At a time when the 16-day campaign against gender based violence is running across the nation, and the globe, two women in Saptari district have been physically assaulted. Bulbul Devi Yadav, a 45-year-old resident of Babhangama Katti in Tilathi Koiladi Rural Municipality-6, was be Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Friday reported 1,703 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 229,343. Of the total cases, 696 are females while 1,007 are males. In the last 24 hours, 822 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Twenty-three more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,435. Meanwhile, 1,703 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 229,343. Over 1.4 million deaths from the dis Read More...