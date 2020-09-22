TikTok says removed over 104 million videos in first-half for violating guidelines

Reuters

ByteDance-owned video-streaming app TikTok said on Tuesday it removed over 104 million videos from its platform globally in the first half of the year for violating guidelines or terms of service.

“Of those videos, we found and removed 96.4% of videos before a user reported them, and 90.3% were removed before they received any views,” TikTok said.

