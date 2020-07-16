Twitter Hack Update: Coordinated social engineering attack, says Twitter

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Multiple high profile Twitter accounts were hacked in the wee hours of Thursday morning, soliciting Bitcoin donations.

Accounts of millionaires, US politicians, musicians and corporations were compromised in the crypto currency scam.

Initially, Twitter prevented at least some verified accounts from publishing messages in a bid to cut down further attacks. The tweets seeking digital currency donations were also taken down.

TheÂ company’s support has now stated that the hacking was a social engineering attack which targeted employees with access to internal information.

“We detected what we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools,” Twitter Support said.

In a thread of explanations to what transpired and what steps will be taken further to reduce risks,Twitter said that the compromised accounts have been locked for now till security issues are addressed.

Earlier, Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey had shared that the company is diagnosing the serial-hack and would share with the users when they figure out the details.

