Twitter removes image tweet by Trump over copyright complaint

Twitter Inc has taken down an image tweet by the US President Donald Trump on June 30, in response to a report from a copyright holder.
Twitter now displays the message “This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder,” in place of the tweet.
News website Axios reported that the tweet was removed after a copyright complaint from the New York Times, which owns the rights to the photo.
KATHMANDU: US leadership is considering a new approach -- pool testing -- to efficiently include a large number of people for Covid-19 screening in the country. The new approach is also known as batch testing in which swab samples are tested in batches instead of running them one by one. The t Read More...
JHAPA, JUNE 30 With the onset of monsoon, locals of Dolobasti village located beyond the Mechi River have been left in a lurch due to lack of bridge over the river in Jhapa. Dolobasti, home to 300 families in Ward 3 of Bhadrapur Municipality is located beyond the Mechi River. Indigenous peo Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has attended the health ministry's high-level incident command system (ICS) meeting at his official residence in Baluwatar today. According to Minister for Health and Population, Bhanubhakta Dhakal, the ICS meetings that are being held on Sundays and Wednes Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 30 Owing to the months-long lockdown which has discouraged the demand for credit, the investable budget with banks is not only increasing but also getting frozen. While banks are witnessing a rise in deposits, their credit flow has come down drastically. As a result, a huge Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 30 Over 1,500 Nepalis were brought home today via eight repatriation flights. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), a total of 1,519 Nepalis were evacuated along with 11 dead bodies from five countries. Among the total flights, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) Read More...
BAJURA, JUNE 30 DNA report of the skeletal remains, which were found in Budhinanda Municipality, Bajura, a few months ago, has confirmed that they were of missing journalist Teju Khadka of Dipayal-Silgadi Municipality, Doti. The journalist used to work as manager of Radio Budhinanda, Bajura. H Read More...
KATHMANDU: NMB Bank Ltd has signed a repeat loan mandate with International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, for IFC loan of $25 million. NMB has become the only Bbank in Nepal to receive consecutive financing from IFC over a span of two years, as per a media release. Read More...
Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google said late on Tuesday it was delaying the reopening of its US offices by around two months because of a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in some states. All of Google’s U.S. offices will now remain closed at least until Sept. 7, Google spokeswoman Kather Read More...