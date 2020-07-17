Twitter says about 130 accounts were targeted in cyber attack this week

Twitter Inc disclosed late on Thursday that hackers targeted about 130 accounts during the cyber attack this week, an incident in which profiles of many prominent personalities and organizations were compromised.
Hackers had accessed Twitter’s internal systems to hijack some of the platform’s top voices including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, former U.S. President Barack Obama and billionaire Elon Musk and used them to solicit digital currency.
In its latest statement, Twitter said that the hackers were able to gain control to a “small subset” of the targeted accounts, and send tweets from them. (bit.ly/2WnfPF5)
The company added that it was continuing to assess whether the attackers were able to access private data of the targeted accounts.
The high-profile accounts that were hacked also included rapper Kanye West, Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos, investor Warren Buffett, Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, and the corporate accounts for Uber Technologies Inc and Apple Inc.
Twitter reiterated that it was working with impacted account owners.
The FBI’s San Francisco division is leading an inquiry into the hacking, with many Washington lawmakers also calling for an accounting of how it happened.
The law enforcement agency said that cyber attackers committed cryptocurrency fraud in the incident. Publicly available blockchain records show the apparent scammers received more than $100,000 worth of cryptocurrency.
“We’re still in the process of assessing longer-term steps that we may take and will share more details as soon as we can,” Twitter added in its statement.
The United States reported at least 75,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a record daily increase for the seventh time this month, according to a Reuters tally. US deaths are also rising and have recently reached the highest levels since early June, led by Arizona, California, Florida and Te Read More...
MADRID: Real Madrid clinched a record-extending 34th La Liga title with one game to spare by beating Villarreal 2-1 at home on Thursday thanks to two goals from their leading scorer Karim Benzema. Real have 86 points after 37 games, seven more than deposed champions Barcelona who wer Read More...
BARCELONA: Barcelona's reign as La Liga champions came to an embarrassing end as 10-man Osasuna pulled off a shock 2-1 win at the Camp Nou wih a stoppage-time goal on Thursday while Real Madrid clinched the title with a 2-1 victory at home to Villarreal. Having struggled since La Liga Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 16 Nepali migrants across the world, primarily in the Gulf countries, Malaysia and India, have experienced diverse impacts of the COV- ID-19 pandemic, owing to both the precarious nature of their jobs and less than desirable living conditions. According to a report on “Rapid Read More...
Magars fear that their culture including Bhume dance is gradually dissappearing BAGLUNG, JULY 16 Tarakhola Rural Municipality in Baglung district is mostly populated by the Magar community. The community that migrated from Tarabhot of Dolpa and Argali of Palpa, has been keeping its ethnic cult Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 16 The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has conducted six sting operations leading to the arrest of seven persons in various parts of the country in the past two days. The CIAA took into custody two persons with bribe amount Rs 500,000, they allegedly rece Read More...
DARCHULA, JULY 16 Security forces deployed near the trilateral border point in Darchula district are compelled to perform their duties under tents in the rainy season. Police personnel deployed for the security of Nepal’s borders adjacent to the Chinese and Indian border points near Chhangru Read More...
SURKHET, JULY 16 The number of coronavirus cases in Karnali Province has gone up with dozens of new cases confirmed of late. The lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the virus seemed less effective in the districts of the province resulting in increased number of new virus cases. As ma Read More...