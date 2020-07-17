Twitter says about 130 accounts were targeted in cyber attack this week

Twitter Inc said late on Thursday that hackers targeted about 130 accounts during the cyber attack this week, an incident in which profiles of many prominent personalities and organizations were compromised.
Twitter said that the hackers were able to gain control of a small number of accounts and send tweets from them.
The company added that it was continuing to assess whether hackers were able to access private data of the targeted accounts.
Accounts of celebrities and political figures including Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian, Barack Obama and Elon Musk were hacked during the cyber attack on Wednesday.
Twitter reiterated that it was working with impacted account owners.
The FBI’s San Francisco division is leading an inquiry into the Twitter hacking, it said in a statement on Thursday, as more Washington lawmakers called for an accounting of how it happened.
The high-profile accounts that were hacked also included rapper Kanye West, Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos, investor Warren Buffett, Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, and the corporate accounts for Uber Technologies Inc and Apple Inc.
DHANGADI, JULY 15 Community forests of Kailali have sought a new panel to investigate forest-related irregularities under a scientific forest management programme. Citing the background of committee member Prem Ale, an MP and a timber entrepreneur, and questioning the impartiality of the inves Read More...
JHAPA, JULY 15 The random entry of vehicles carrying goods and other daily essentials via Jhapa’s Bhadrapur border point has increased the risk of coronavirus spread in Jhapa. Vehicular movement through the border remains halted, but with import and export opening, vehicles ferrying goods an Read More...
DAMAULI, JULY 15 Byas Municipality, Tanahun’, has announced it will provide Rs 50,000 to each of the families of the victims who died in Sunday’s landslide. The decision was taken by the municipality’s legislative meeting convened under the chairmanship of Mayor Baikuntha Neupane today. Read More...
JHAPA, JULY 15 A total of 21 Nepali women and girls were rescued from India’s Manipur. Maiti Nepal Province 1 Coordinator Govind Ghimire said 21 women stranded in Manipur of India were rescued. It is learnt that the women were taken there before the lockdown. Middlemen had taken them t Read More...
BEIJING: China became the first major economy to grow since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, recording an unexpectedly strong 3.2% expansion in the latest quarter after anti-virus lockdowns were lifted and factories and stores reopened. Growth reported Thursday for the three months ending i Read More...
KATHMANDU: Umbrella organisations of private schools -- Private and Boarding Schools' Organisation Nepal (PABSON) and National Private and Boarding Schools' Organisation Nepal (N-PABSON) -- have stated that they are compelled to stop online classes due to financial crisis. Issuing a joint press s Read More...
NEW DELHI: India's virus cases surged another 32,695 as of Thursday, taking the nation closer to 1 million and forcing a new lockdown in the popular western beach state of Goa two weeks after it was reopened to tourists. The new confirmed cases took the national total to 968,876. The Health Minis Read More...
Lalitpur, July 16 Youths hold placards during a protest to hold the concerned ministers accountable to address the 12-point agreement promised by the government for better COVID-19 response, at Minister's Quarter, in Lalitpur, on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Read More...