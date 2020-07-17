UAE Mars mission liftoff on Japan rocket reset for Monday

TOKYO: The liftoff of a United Arab Emirates’ Mars orbiter, postponed due to bad weather at the launch site in southern Japan, is now set for Monday.
The orbiter named Amal, or Hope, is the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission. The launch, initially scheduled for Wednesday from the Tanegashima Space Center, has been reset for 6:58 a.m. Monday (2158 GMT Sunday), said Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the provider of the H-IIA rocket.
Mitsubishi, however, said there is a slight chance of further postponement depending on the weather. The company has set a launch window through Aug. 13.
Heavy rain has drenched large areas of Japan for more than a week, triggering deadly mudslides and floods on the main southern island of Kyushu.
Hope is to reach Mars in February 2021, the year the UAE celebrates 50 years since its formation. A successful Hope mission would be a major step for the oil-dependent economy seeking a future in space.
Hope carries three instruments to study the upper atmosphere and monitor climate change and is scheduled to circle the red planet for at least two years. The UAE says it will provide a complete view of the Martian atmosphere during different seasons for the first time.
Two other Mars missions are planned in coming days by the U.S. and China. Japan has its own Martian moon mission planned in 2024.
DAMAULI, JULY 15 Byas Municipality, Tanahun’, has announced it will provide Rs 50,000 to each of the families of the victims who died in Sunday’s landslide. The decision was taken by the municipality’s legislative meeting convened under the chairmanship of Mayor Baikuntha Neupane today. Read More...
JHAPA, JULY 15 A total of 21 Nepali women and girls were rescued from India’s Manipur. Maiti Nepal Province 1 Coordinator Govind Ghimire said 21 women stranded in Manipur of India were rescued. It is learnt that the women were taken there before the lockdown. Middlemen had taken them t Read More...
KATHMANDU: Umbrella organisations of private schools -- Private and Boarding Schools' Organisation Nepal (PABSON) and National Private and Boarding Schools' Organisation Nepal (N-PABSON) -- have stated that they are compelled to stop online classes due to financial crisis. Issuing a joint press s Read More...
Lalitpur, July 16 Youths hold placards during a protest to hold the concerned ministers accountable to address the 12-point agreement promised by the government for better COVID-19 response, at Minister's Quarter, in Lalitpur, on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 15 A committee of bankers today presented its report at the Nepal Bankers’ Association (NBA) suggesting almost a dozen austerity measures that banks can adopt in today’s challenging context. The committee was formed in June-end under the coordination of Anukool Bhatnagar, m Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 15 Banks and financial institutions (BFIs) have decided to halt the waiver on digital transaction fees, including inter-bank ATM cash withdrawal, that was announced for customers since the beginning of the lockdown. Nepal Bankers’ Association (NBA), Development Banks’ Assoc Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 15 The massive landslides and floods caused by the incessant rainfall have damaged physical infrastructure related to roads, bridges and hydropower projects worth around four billion so far in the ongoing monsoon. According to the Department of Roads (DoR), floods and landslide Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 15 Under the second phase of repatriating Nepalis stranded in different countries, a total of 594 citizens returned home today. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Silk Air repatriated 151 Nepalis from Singapore today, while Malaysia Airlines repatriated 17 peop Read More...