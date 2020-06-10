World’s largest green turtle colony nearly twice as big as thought

SYDNEY: The world’s largest population of nesting green turtles is nearly twice as big as previously thought, scientists said on Wednesday, after drones enabled better surveys of the animals.
Australian scientists determined that there were about 64,000 green turtles waiting to lay eggs on Raine Island – a vegetated coral cay on the outer edges of the Great Barrier Reef – significantly more than thought.
“When we compared drone counts to observer counts we found that we had under-estimated the numbers in the past by a factor 1.73,” Richard Fitzpatrick, research partner at Biopixel Oceans Foundation said in an emailed statement.
The research is good news for scientists concerned about declining numbers of green turtles.
Listed as endangered, many countries have made it illegal to collect or harm them, while nesting grounds are often also protected.
But getting an accurate picture of how the species is responding to protection efforts has been difficult.
Previously, researchers would paint a non-toxic white stripe down the turtles’ shells and would count them, those with and without white stripes, from a small boat. But this way of counting proved inaccurate due to poor visibility, the researchers said.
KATHMANDU Renovation of cultural heritage sites and monuments of the Valley that had been halted due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, is gradually getting back on track with the onset of monsoons. The cultural heritage sites that were being reconstructed or renovated had Read More...
LAMJUNG: Farmers have begun paddy cultivation where irrigation facilities are available in Lamjung district. With rice plantation season approaching, farmers are planting paddy saplings along the river in different places in the district through canal-fed irrigation. Farmers have been plantin Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA: As many as five persons were killed in Tilottama Municipality-10 of Rupandehi district on Tuesday. Among the deceased, Madhav Musahar, his wife Janaki Musahar, and Poshraj Musahar of Sainamaina Municipality-3 worked at Gangadevi dairy farm belonging to Krishna Pun at Mainahawa Kanchhi Read More...
KATHMANDU: A group of people took to the streets protesting government's ineffective handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Kathmandu, today. Soon after, police personnel resorted to use of force against the peaceful demonstration that was being staged near the Prime Minister's official residenc Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has summoned a meeting of the Council of Ministers at 6 pm, in his official residence, today. At the meeting, among other issues, new modality of the nationwide lockdown will be deliberated upon. Today marks the 78th the lockdown that came into effect on Ma Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 323 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Tuesday, taking Nepal’s COVID-19 tally to 4,085. Of the newly infected, 292 are males and 31 are females. As of today, the infection has spread to 72 districts in the country. Ninet Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal has reported an additional coronavirus death on Tuesday, as it's official Covid-19 death toll steps on 15. The deceased is a 68-year-old male of Bharatpur Metropolitan City-11. He was transferred from Narayani Community Hospital where he was undergoing treatment to Bharatpur Hosp Read More...
LONDON: Actor Daniel Radcliffe has expressed support for transgender rights and apologised to LGBT+ "Harry Potter" fans for pain caused by tweets on the issue from author JK Rowling. The star of the hit movie series said that while Rowling was "unquestionably responsible for the course my life ha Read More...