YouTube back up after worldwide outage

YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc’s Google GOOGL.O, said late on Wednesday it had fixed a glitch that led to a worldwide outage of the video-streaming service.
DownDetector.com, a website which monitors outages, showed nearly 286,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the service.
The issue started at around 6:53 p.m. ET (23:53 GMT), according to Downdetector.com, with users complaining about trouble in watching videos on the platform.
“We’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services,” YouTube said in a tweet bit.ly/36r4sjz, without explaining what had caused the outage.
Google did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the outage.
