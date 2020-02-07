A-Division League Football: Three Star climbs to third place

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Three Star Club has climbed to the third position in the ongoing Martyrs Memorial ‘A’ Division League Football.

It rose to the third slot in the score table by defeating Sankata Club 1-0 in the first match played at the ANFA Complex football ground at Satdobato today.

Ananta Tamang was the star player in the game. He scored in the second half with the first half of the match ending in a goalless draw. Tamang scored the goal in the 61st minute and sealed a win for his team.

Three Star Club’s Bikram Lama was declared the ‘man of the match’. The team have 20 points from 11 matches while Sankata has 15 points after playing 11 matches. Sankata is in the fifth place in the league point table.

