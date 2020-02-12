‘A’ Division League: Himalayan Sherpa, Jawalakhel play 3-3 draw

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Himalayan Sherpa and Jawalakhel Youth Club played a draw in today’s match held under the ‘A’ division league football tournament.

In the match held at Satodobato-based ANFA ground in Lalitpur, the teams shared points, playing a 3-3 draw.

The Jawalakhel had to perform with 10 players after their goalkeeper Arun Blon was granted a red card by the referee, Prakashnath Shrestha in the 35th minute for catching a ball by crossing the D-box area.

With this, Jawalakhel has 19 points from 12 matches and is the fifth position of the points table and the Himalayan is in the 11th place with 11 points from the 12 matches.

