‘A’ division league: Himalyan Sherpa plays 2-1 victory against NRT

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Himalayan Sherpa beat New Road Team (NRT) 2-1 in a match held at the Satdobato-based ANFA Complex ground today under the Martyrs’ Memorial ‘A’ Division League.

NRT took a 1-0 lead with Rajesh Pariyar’s first goal. But it was Himalayan’s foreign player Stephane Samir who equalled the match by scoring a goal in the 41st minute.

Himalayan’s another member Tridev Gurung, however, managed to score another goal for the team in injury time of first half, which later turned out to be a winning score.

With this, Sherpa is in the 10th place with 14 points while the NRT in ninth place with 15 points.

