Aguero on target as Man City sink Marseille

MANCHESTER: Sergio Aguero came off the bench to score for Manchester City as they cruised past Olympique Marseille 3-0 in Champions League Group C on Wednesday.
The result means the French team finished bottom of the group and failed to make the Europa League spot despite third-placed Olympiakos losing 2-0 to group runners-up Porto.
City were already assured of top spot and ahead of Saturday’s Manchester derby rested keeper Ederson and gave a start to American back-up goalkeeper Zack Steffen.
Spaniard Ferran Torres put City ahead three minutes after the interval, firing home from close range after a strong run into the box from Riyad Mahrez.
Argentine striker Aguero, who has struggled after knee surgery in the off-season, came off the bench in the 67th minute and took just 10 minutes to score, poking home after Marseille keeper Steve Mandanda failed to hold Nathan Ake’s header from a corner.
Substitute Raheem Sterling added the third with a tap-in in the final minute.
City finished on 16 points, a club record haul from the competition’s group stage.
Brazilian Otavio and Colombian Mateus Uribe were on target for Porto as they beat Greek side Olympiakos 2-0.
