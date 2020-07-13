Alderweireld seals Tottenham victory over Arsenal

LONDON: Toby Alderweireld’s 81st-minute header sealed a 2-1 Premier League victory for Tottenham Hotspur against Arsenal in the first north London derby in their new stadium on Sunday.
The match appeared to be heading for a draw after Son Heung-min cancelled out Alexandre Lacazette’s opener.
However, Alderweireld’s header claimed all three points for Spurs to move Jose Mourinho’s side above Arsenal into eighth place in the battle for local bragging rights.
With three games left Tottenham have 52 points to Arsenal’s 50, but are seven points behind fourth-placed Leicester City.
Victory maintained Mourinho’s impressive record in home games against Arsenal — he has now won six and drawn four — and was a rare highlight for Tottenham in a mediocre season.
While both teams occupied similar league positions before kickoff, Mikel Arteta’s have looked the more impressive of the two since the Premier League resumed.
After a cagey opening the derby sparked into life with two goals in quick succession — both from the kind of defensive lapses that have been all too common for Spurs and Arsenal.
Tottenham‘s Serge Aurier was guilty of a poor touch and then lost out in a 50-50 tackle with Granit Xhaka with the ball breaking to Lacazette who looked up and smashed a right-foot shot into the top corner.
The Gunners were not able to enjoy their lead though as they gifted Tottenham their equaliser.
Sead Kolasinac’s sloppy pass wrong-footed team mate David Luiz and Son was alive to the chance, going through to dink a cool finish over goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.
Tottenham leftback Ben Davies almost outdid Lacazette with a thumping drive from 30 metres that struck the bar while at the other end Nicolas Pepe curled wide and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired a free kick just past the post.
Arsenal were brighter in the early stages of the second half and Aubameyang fired against the woodwork on the hour after being played in by Lacazette.
Tottenham were re-energised after the second-half drinks break, though, with Harry Kane bursting into the area and setting up Son who delayed his shot too long.
The winner was as simple as it gets – Son swung in a corner and Alderweireld rose highest to glance home.
Kane, who was mainly a subdued figure, then almost extended Tottenham‘s lead late on but was denied by Martinez.
“I think it’s massive for us. I think we really wanted to win this game, you know it’s difficult without the fans, it will be a totally different atmosphere but I think we did everything that we could. We fought,” Alderweireld said.
VALLADOLID: Lionel Messi notched a 20th assist of the season to help a lacklustre Barcelona secure a 1-0 win away to Real Valladolid on Saturday, maintaining the pressure on La Liga leaders Real Madrid. Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal struck the only goal of the game in the 15th minute, fir Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 11 The Security Printing Bill registered by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in the National Assembly on July 8 stipulates the provision of a security printing centre. As per the bill, the centre shall be an autonomous body. The functions, duties and p Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 11 Minister of Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal said the government has prioritised management of population for the country’s development. Delivering a message on the occasion of the 25th World Population Day today, Minister Dhakal claimed that Nepal had made progres Read More...
POKHARA, JULY 11 Carrying a 19-month-old child, Susmita Pariyar was searching for an apartment in Kharane Phant this afternoon. Since yesterday’s disaster that took the life of her neighbour Durga Bahadur Sunar in Paitedanda of Pokhara, she has been afraid of staying in her house in Paitedanda. Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 11 Rakuten Viber, one of the world’s leading messaging apps for free and secure communication, and UNICEF, working for child rights in Nepal, have collaborated to launch U-Report Nepalchatbot on Viber. U-Report Nepal is a community participation tool empowering young people t Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 11 While the country is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, health workers have warned that people are under the risk of waterborne diseases during monsoon. “With flooding and water logging, there are chances of a surge in waterborne diseases,” said Anup Bastola, consu Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 11 With the monsoon at its peak, Kathmandu Metropolitan City is facing problem managing the city’s garbage. More waste is produced on rainy days and undesirable conditions of roadways during this season is another challenge to transporting collected waste to the disposal site Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, JULY 11 Scores of families have been displaced after floodwaters swamped their houses in Saptari’s Hanumannagar Kankalini Municipality. According to Hunumannagar Kandalini Municipality-13 Ward Chair Bindeshwor Yadav, some 75 families of Gobargadha have been rescued and temporarily Read More...