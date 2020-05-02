ANFA helps Magar

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The All Nepal Football Association on Friday provided financial assistance to footballer Samikhsya Magar for her treatment.

ANFA Assistant General Secretary Basanta Aryal handed over Rs 25,000 to Magar’s parents in Biratnagar. “This is the initial support to Magar. The ANFA is ready to provide more financial support for her further treatment,” said ANFA in a release. Earlier, Shangrila Club of Biratnagar provided Magar with Rs 25,000.

Magar, who injured her eye in an accident, is undergoing treatment at Biratnagar Eye Hospital.

