Anderson takes five as England force Pakistan to follow on

LONDON: James Anderson claimed his fifth wicket as England enforced the follow-on against Pakistan on the third day of the third and final test at the Rose Bowl on Sunday, despite a battling century by visiting skipper Azhar Ali.
Ali (141 not out) and Mohammad Rizwan (53) stitched together a 138-run partnership for the sixth wicket but Anderson helped to ensure the visitors were bowled out for 273 in their first innings to keep England firmly in the driver’s seat in Southampton.
Rizwan was dismissed after tea off a Chris Woakes delivery with Jos Buttler pulling off a diving catch to his left. His departure exposed Pakistan’s tail as England ruthlessly pressed home their advantage despite Ali reaching his 17th test century.
Stuart Broad claimed his first wicket of the test when he had Yasir Shah caught by Joe Root at second slip on 20 and struck again to dismiss Shaheen Shah Afridi for three, with Buttler taking another spectacular catch behind the stumps.
Mohammad Abbas was next to depart after being run out on one following a comical mix-up with Ali, who was attempting to retain the strike.
Anderson (five for 56), who had claimed his fourth wicket of the innings in the opening session, completed his 29th five-for in tests when he enticed Naseem Shah (0) to edge to Dom Sibley at third slip to wrap up the Pakistan innings.
Play was stopped due to bad light before Pakistan could bat again, with the visitors trailing by 310 runs.
Anderson, England’s highest test wicket-taker, is now two wickets away from becoming the first pace bowler to claim 600 test dismissals.
Only spin bowlers Anil Kumble (619), Shane Warne (708) and Muttiah Muralitharan (800) have more dismissals in the game’s longest format.
Zak Crawley (267) converted his maiden century into a double ton and shared a record-breaking 359-run partnership with Buttler (152) as England declared their first innings on 583-8 on Saturday.
England, who hold a 1-0 lead, are edging towards their first test series win over Pakistan since 2010.
The hosts won the opening match in Manchester by three wickets, and the rain-hit second game ended in a draw.
READ ALSO:
KATHMANDU: One more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection, on Sunday. A 68-year-old, who had been admitted at the Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, died in course of treatment at the hospital facility, on Sunday evening, according to the Hospital. It has been le Read More...
NAWALPARASI: As many as 29 persons including four doctors and a nurse have been detected with novel coronavirus infection in Parasi of Nawalparasi-west, on Sunday. Four doctors working at the Purna Chandra Hospital in Parasi and a staff nurse from the Primary Health Centre in Palhinandan Rural Mu Read More...
KATHMANDU: In a bid to support the government's efforts in COVID-19 management, Save the Children, an international non-governmental organisation, today handed over seven units of mechanical ventilators to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP). Issuing a statement, Save the Children sa Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA: Two more persons passed away due to COVID-19 at Butwal based Corona Special Hospital on Sunday afternoon. The District Health Office informed that four persons have died due to coronavirus infection in the district so far since the outbreak. According to the hospital's focal person Read More...
LONDON: Captain Azhar Ali scored his first half-century of the series to lead Pakistan's fightback against England on the third day of the third and final test at the Rose Bowl on Sunday. Ali (82) and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan (22) stitched together an 83-run partnership for the sixth Read More...
Kathmandu, August 23 National Examination Board, which has been mulling over ways to conduct national level examination of Grade XII amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, is unlikely to allow schools to issue students’ mark-sheets on the basis of internal evaluation. Apparently the board came up wit Read More...
Coman heads winner for German side in 59th minute Bayern become European champions for sixth time Victory secures treble for Hansi Flick's team LISBON: Bayern Munich were crowned European champions for the sixth time after beating Paris St Germain 1-0 thanks to a second-half header Read More...
Kathmandu, August 23 Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba issued a press release today, urging the government to conduct polymerase chain reaction test to diagnose COVID-19 in all 77 districts. He also demanded to expand scope of PCR tests at community level. Deuba’s statement comes Read More...