ANFA re-launches its website

Lalitpur, July 15
The All Nepal Football Association today re-launched its website for the second time in two years.
Chief Information Commissioner of Nepal Information Commission Mahendra Man Gurung opened the new site at a programme at the ANFA Complex. The ANFA has joined hands with Logispark Technology to upgrade the website, which was first re-launched in 2018 with the help of the same partner. According to ANFA, various new sections have been introduced on the entirely revamped website.
“This is an exciting time. Having re-launched the official website of the ANFA has shown their dedication to influence the viewers technologically. I thank and congratulate ANFA for their work and wish them best to continue their effort,” Gurung said.
ANFA President Karma Tsering Sherpa said the association was glad to come up with the website with new features. “The site has undergone a complete rebuild. It is now more user-friendly and easy to navigate. Even more features will be added to the site over the coming days,” said Sherpa.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino, AFC President Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, and the AFC General Secretary Windsor John also sent their wishes on re-launching the ANFA website. “The step is an important one for ANFA, reflecting the reforms aimed at greater professionalism, transparency and good governance, with a focus on the essence of our beloved sport and its development,” said FIFA chief Infantino in a message to ANFA.
