APF beat MMCC Inaruwa to stay alive

Santosh Kafle

Sunsari, January 6

Nepal APF Club defeated MMCC Inaruwa by 83 runs in the Group A match of the Manmohan Memorial National One-Day Cricket Tournament here at the Inaruwa grounds today.

Batting first in the match which was reduced to 45-over-a-side, APF were bowled out for 204 runs in 43.4 overs before packing the hosts team for 121 runs in 36.2 overs. APF moved to top of the group on better run rate after being tied on two points with Tribhuvan Army Club.

The match between TAC and MMCC on Tuesday will decide the table topper and the semi-finalists from the group. TAC had defeated APF by 108 runs in the first match of the group on Sunday.

MMCC are also in the hunt and a win against TAC will see all three teams tied on two points with run rate coming into effect to decide the group winners.

Sumit Maharjan top scored for APF with 83 off 107 balls that included seven boundaries, while Shankar Rana struck five fours and a six in his 33-ball 36. Pradeep Airee contributed 19 runs, while Sundeep Jora and skipper Basant Regmi scored 12 each. Saroj Basnet was the pick of the MMCC bowlers taking 4-39 from nine overs, while Bhupal Luitel, Sonu Mandal and Alfaz Mansuri grabbed two wickets each.

In reply, the hosts lost wickets at regular interval and the batsmen failed to build partnerships. Ravi Roy was the top scorer for MMCC with 49-ball 26, while Rupesh Shrivastav scored 23 and Bibek Mehata (15) was the only other batsman to contribute in double figures.

Surya Tamang took 4-25 from 8.2 overs and he was ably supported by skipper Regmi (3-10) and Yagyaman Kumal (2-28). Amar Singh Routela also grabbed a wicket for APF. Sumit Maharjan of APF was named the man of the match.

A version of this article appears in print on January 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

