APF beat NPC, enter final

Khagendra Prasad Ghimire

Dhankuta, January 1

Nepal APF Club defeated Nepal Police Club 2-1 and advanced to the final of the Martyr Ridamahang-Ramalihang Aathpahariya first Women’s Gold Cup here at the local Tundikhel grounds today.

Anita Basnet and Sabitra Bhandari scored for APF in the second half after Amrita Jaisi had put NPC ahead in the first half. NPC took the lead in the 32nd minute when APF goalkeeper Anjali Tumbahamfe fumbled Jaisi’s strike. The APF custodian blocked Jaisi’s strike but she could not stop the ball from rolling into the nets and the officials did not give credit to the NPC striker but termed that as suicide goal.

APF hit back after the break and scored the equaliser one minute into the second half. Basnet levelled the scores after she found the back of the nets following a pass from Sabitra Bhandari in the 41st minute.

Basnet was later adjudged the player of the match.

Star striker Bhandari then netted the winning goal in the 70th minute.

Bhandari guided the ball alone from centre of the pitch before firing home to finally getting one inside the post. Bhandari struck against the post three times and was not able to find the back of the nets despite coming close on numerous occasions. On Thursday, Tribhuvan Army Club will play against Rautahat Football Club in the second semi-final match.

A version of this article appears in print on January 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook