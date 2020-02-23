APF claim title

Himalayan News Service

PARBAT: Nepal APF Club came from behind to win the title of the fourth Didibahini Cup National Women’s Volleyball Tournament here on Saturday.

APF defeated departmental rivals Nepal Police Club 15-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-12 in the final match.

Hongwanji New Diamond Club finished third beating Tribhuvan Army Club 25-23, 25-21, 25-22. Top three teams received Rs 200,000, Rs 100,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. APF’s Saraswoti Chaudhary was named the best player of the tournament and she earned Rs 10,000.

Niruta Thagunna of APF was named the best spiker, while NPC duo Kopila Rana and Kamala Pun were adjudged the best blocker and setter respectively. Likewise, New Diamond players Salina Shrestha and Anamika Rai won the best libero and server awards respectively, while APF’s Mahesh Prasad Chaudhary was named the best coach. The six best individuals earned Rs 5,000 each.

A version of this article appears in print on February 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook