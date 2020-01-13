APF defend women’s volleyball title

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 12

Nepal APF Club defeated New Diamond Sports Club in straight sets in the final of the third Hongwanji New Diamond Open National Women’s Volleyball Tournament here today.

Defending champions APF registered a 25-20, 25-23, 25- 18 victory over New Diamond at the New Buspark courts.

The two teams had made it to the third straight final. New Diamond had won the title in the first edition, while APF claimed the next two. APF’s Saraswoti Chaudhary and New Diamond’s Pratibha Mali contributed 26 points each for their teams.

Along with the trophy, APF received Rs 400,101, while hosts New Diamond earned Rs 300,101. Nepal Police Club beat Tribhuvan Army Club 25-23, 25-9, 25-12 to finish third and they got Rs 151,101.

Fourth-placed TAC bagged Rs 51,101.

APF’s Saraswoti Chaudhary was adjudged the player of the tournament and she earned Rs 21,101. Chaudhary also received the best server’s award, while her teammate Hira KC was named the best blocker. New Diamond’s Pratibha Mali was declared the best spiker, while her teammates Aruna Shahi and Salina Shrestha were named the best setter and defender respectively.

Likewise, NPC’s Kopila Rana was named the best quicker, while APF’s Mahesh Bahadur Chaudhary was declared the best coach. The six best individuals received Rs 7,101 each. A total of seven teams took part in the tournament organised by New Diamond Sports Club under the sponsorship of Hongwanji Bouddha Society.

Member of Parliament Krishna Gopal Shrestha, Nepal Volleyball Association President Manoranjan Raman Sharma, Hongwanji Bouddha Society Nepal Head Sonam Wangdi Bhutiya, New Diamond Sports Club President Sunkeshari Mali among others handed over the prizes to the winners.

