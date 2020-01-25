APF, Help Nepal win Club Championship crowns

Himalayan News Services

Kathmandu, January 24

Nepal APF Club and Help Nepal Sports Club won the titles of the RBB-NVA National Club Volleyball Championship here at the National Sports Council covered hall today.

The departmental side APF defeated Hongwanji New Diamond Club 25-23, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18 to secure women’s section title, while Help Nepal registered a 25- 17, 25-14, 25-21 victory over APF for men’s category trophy.

Pratibha Mali of New Diamond and Amit RB of Help Nepal were named the best players of the tournament in women’s and men’s section respectively. Mali, who injured her knee during the final, was rushed to nearby Blue Cross hospital. She is undergoing treatment and is expected to be out of action for sometime.

APF’s Saraswoti Chaudhary was adjudged the best spiker; while Tribhuvan Army Club’s Sunita Khadka, APF’s Binita Budhathoki, New Diamond’s Salina Shrestha and APF’s Mahesh Chaudhary were named the best blocker, setter, libero and coach respectively.

In men’s section, TAC’s Rajendra Bist, Help Nepal’s Yam Chhetri and his clubmate Bikas Kumar, APF’s Binod Chand and his clubmate Bijay Thapa, and Help Nepal’s Swabhiman Balwan Singh won the best spiker, blocker, setter, libero, server and coach awards respectively.

Earlier in all-departmental third placed playoffs, TAC recorded straight sets victory over Nepal Police Club in both sections. In men’s section, Army secured a 25- 18, 25-18, 25-20 win over NPC, while TAC’s women’s team defeated NPC 25-22, 25-13, 25-21 for third place berth.

The winners in both the sections received Rs 200,000, while the runners-up earned Rs 100,000 each. The third placed teams got Rs 50,000 each. The best players of the tournament received Rs 25,000 apiece, while the best libero, server, blocker, lifter, spiker, server and coach earned Rs 10,000 each. A total of 20 teams — 12 in men’s and eight in women’s sections — took part in the event organised by Nepal Volleyball Association under the sponsorship of Rastriya Banijya Bank.

A version of this article appears in print on January 25, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook