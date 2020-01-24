APF, HNSC in final

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepal APF Club and Help Nepal Sports Club advanced to the men’s section final of the RBB- NVA Club Volleyball Championship here at the NSC covered hall on Thursday.

APF defeated departmental rivals Tribhuvan Army Club 25-22, 25-22, 26-24, while HNSC beat Nepal Police Club 25-21, 25-16, 25-15 in the semi-final matches.

In women’s section, APF set final date with New Diamond Sports Club.

APF defeated fellow departmental team Nepal Police Club 25-15, 25-16, 25-22, while New Diamond beat TAC 25-15, 25-22, 25-13. The finals are slated for Friday.

A version of this article appears in print on January 24, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

