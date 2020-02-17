APF honours 13th South Asian Games medallists

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 16

The Armed Police Force today felicitated the 13th South Asian Games medal winning players of the department here today.

A total of 80 athletes from Nepal APF Club had bagged 45 medals — eight golds, 15 silvers and 22 bronze medals — in the regional sporting extravaganza held from December 1-10 last year in Kathmandu, Pokhara and Janakpur. Nepal had finished second in the 13th edition of the Games with a record 201 medals that included 51 golds, 65 silvers and 95 bronze medals.

Nepal APF honoured the gold medal winning athletes with Rs 100,000, silver medallists with Rs 50,000 and bronze medal winners with Rs 25,000 each. Likewise, top three medal winning athletes in two or more events received Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively. Nepal APF handed over a total of Rs 2.5 million.

Inspector General of APF Shailendra Khanal, AIGs Pushpa Ram KC and Ransharan Paudel, General Secretary of Nepal Olympic Committee Nilendra Raj Shrestha, Nepal Judo Association President Deepak Harsha Bajracharya, NIC Asia Bank CEO Roshan Kumar Neupane and Agni Incorporate Pvt Ltd CEO Arjun Prasad Sharma feted the athletes. The Nepal APF also honoured the Junior Athletics Championship gold medal winning athlete Ajit Kumar Yadav along with four coaches.

