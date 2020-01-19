APF, TAC win

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepal APF Club and Tribhuvan Army Club registered victories in the women’s section matches of the RBB-NVA National Club Volleyball Championship here at the NSC covered hall on Saturday.

APF defeated Jawalakhel Volleyball Centre 25-4, 25-8, 25-8, while TAC beat Bharatpur Metro Sports Council 25-8, 25-20, 25-10.

In men’s section matches, Nayabazaar Social Youth Club defeated RG Volleyball Group 25-20, 25-16, 25-18, while Nepal Police Club earned a walkover win from Parbati Volleyball Club.

