Nepal | January 19, 2020

APF, TAC win

Published: January 19, 2020
Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepal APF Club and Tribhuvan Army Club registered victories in the women’s section matches of the RBB-NVA National Club Volleyball Championship here at the NSC covered hall on Saturday.

Bishnu Basnet of Nayabazar Social Youth Club attempts a spiker against RG Volleyball Group during their RBB-NVA National Women’s /Men’s Volleyball Club Championship at NSC covered hall, Tripureshwor in Kathmandu on Saturday. Photo: Udipt Singh Chhetry/THT

APF defeated Jawalakhel Volleyball Centre 25-4, 25-8, 25-8, while TAC beat Bharatpur Metro Sports Council 25-8, 25-20, 25-10.

In men’s section matches, Nayabazaar Social Youth Club defeated RG Volleyball Group 25-20, 25-16, 25-18, while Nepal Police Club earned a walkover win from Parbati Volleyball Club.

 

A version of this article appears in print on January 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

