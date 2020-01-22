APF top group

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepal APF Club defeated Tribhuvan Army Club 3-1 to top Group A in women’s section of the RBB-NVA National Club Volleyball Championship here at the NSC covered hall on Tuesday.

In a match between the two already qualified teams, APF registered a 25-10, 19-25, 25-18, 25-11 victory to win the group, while TAC made to the last four as runners-up. Hongwanji New Diamond Sports Club topped Group B following their 25-3, 25-16, 25-12 victory over Dhorpatan Sports Club.

Nepal Police Club advanced to the semis as runners-up. In semi-finals, APF will face NPC, while TAC will play against New Diamond on Friday. In men’s section, APF finished first in Group B with a straight set victory over Jawalakhel Volleyball Training Centre, while NPC beat Manimukunda Volleyball Club 3-0 to top Group C.

The men’s section quarter-finals will be played on Wednesday, while the semi-finals are slated for Thursday.

The finals are on Friday.

