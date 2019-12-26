APF win title

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepal APF Club defeated Tribhuvan Army Club 2-0 in the final of the seventh CoAS International Women’s Football Tournament here at the Nepal Army Headquarters grounds on Wednesday.

Saru Limbu and Rekha Poudel scored one goal each as APF won the title for the fifth time. APF received Rs 300,000, while runners-up TAC bagged Rs 150,000.

The losing semi-finalists Nepal Police Club and Bhutan earned Rs 50,000 each. Deepa Rai of TAC was named the best player of the tournament and she received a scooter.

In individual section, APF’s Anjali Tumbafo Subba (goalkeeper), Pooja Rana Magar (defender), Sabitra Bhandari (forward) and Janak Singh (coach) received awards, while Bhutan’s Pema Chhoden Chhiting was named the best midfielder. They got Rs 10,000 each.

Bimala BK of TAC was declared the best emerging player and she received Rs 25,005 from Nepalese Army Wives Association.

A total of eight teams took part in the event.

A version of this article appears in print on December 26, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook