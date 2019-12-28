Army, Police record victories

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 27

Tribhuvan Army Club and Nepal Police Club recorded wins in the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here today.

TAC beat Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club 2-0 at the ANFA Complex grounds, while 10-man NPC defeated Saraswoti Youth Club 2-0 at the Dasharath Stadium. With the win, TAC accumulated six points from three matches, while Sherpa have two points. NPC registered their first win in three matches and have four points, while Saraswoti faced their third straight loss.

In the day’s first match, TAC skipper Bharat Khawas and Tek Bahadur Budhathoki netted one goal each in the second half. Man-of-the-match Khawas opened the scoring in the 57th minute when he dodged defender Ashish Gurung before chipping over the advancing goalkeeper Kishor Giri.

TAC were 2-0 up four minutes later after Budhathoki capitalised on a defensive error to fire home from close. Budhathoki snatched the ball from Siewe after the defender failed to clear it. Moments later TAC skipper Khawas saw his shot cleared by defender Neeraj Basnet from the goalline.

The second half began with a delay of couple of minutes after Himalayan Sherpa Club sent in 12 players after the break. Along with the 11 players who went into the break, Bison Gurung also entered the field without being substituted. Midfielder Gurung later came in as a substitute in place of Binod Gurung in the 52nd minute.

In another match, Suman Lama scored one and set another for substitute Bhola Silwal as NPC recorded their first victory. After a goalless first half, Lama put NPC ahead in the 46th minute capitalising on defensive error. Silwal, who replaced Ravi Paswan in the 61st minute, doubled the tally in the 79th minute following a cross from Lama. The NPC played whole of the second half with 10 men after Anjan Rai collected his second yellow card moments before the break.

A version of this article appears in print on December 28, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook