Army rally to defeat Police, reclaim lead

Kathmandu, February 2

Tribhuvan Army Club twice came from behind to beat Nepal Police Club 4-2 and move to the top of the table in the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here at the Dasharath Stadium today.

With their seventh win in 10 matches, TAC accumulated 23 points to take onepoint lead over San Miguel Machhindra Football Club, who had moved to the top yesterday. Defending champions NOC Manang Marshyangdi Club are at third place with 19 points, two more than Ruslan Three Star Club.

NPC slipped one place down to seventh with 14 points after Sankata Club beat Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club 1-0 in the day’s another match. Sankata moved to fifth position and are ahead of New Road Team, who also have 15 points. Yeti Himalayan Sherpa, who conceded a shock 4-3 defeat against bottom-placed Saraswoti Youth Club in the previous round, remained at the 12th position with seven points.

In the day’s second match, NPC took the lead twice but they could not preserve the advantage on both occasions.

NPC opened the scoring in the 20th minute when Buddha Bal Tamang headed home following a free kick from his skipper Nir Kumar Rai. TAC’s Suman Aryal levelled the scores with a superb header on Santosh Tamang’s free kick in the 34th minute.

NPC restored lead with yet another header from a set piece after Man Bahadur Pariyar headed home following a corner from skipper Nir Kumar Rai in the 58th minute. Fed by Vivek Basnet, Nawayug Shrestha scored the equaliser with a header in 77th minute.

The national team striker Shrestha netted his second goal of the match to put TAC ahead in the 85th minute after he unleashed an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box. Sudil Rai then put the issue beyond doubt with his team’s fourth goal one minute before the time. Nawayug Shrestha was named the Kelme man of the match.

In an early kickoff, Ajayi Martin Kayode scored the solitary goal as Sankata Club registered their fourth victory of the league. Kayode found the back of the nets with a header following a pass from Kshitiz Raj in the 21st minute and that also earned him the Kelme manof-the-match award.

A version of this article appears in print on February 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

