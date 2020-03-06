Armymen claim Mayor Cup volleyball title

Santosh Kafle

Dharan, March 5

Nepal Police Club the third Mayor Cup National Volleyball Tournament here at the Mahendra Chowk courts in Inaruwa today.

TAC defeated departmental rivals Nepal Police Club 3-1 in the final of the tournament which was played under lights.

TAC received Rs 150,000 along with the trophy, while NPC earned Rs 75,000.

TAC won the first set 26-24 before NPC levelled the scored with a 25-23 win in second set.

TAC dominated the third set 25-11 to restore the lead before registering a 25-17 win in the fourth set to complete the victory. Dhana Bahadur Bhatta of TAC was named the man of the match and he earned Rs 5,000.

TAC’s Rajendra Bista was declared the best player of the tournament and he received Rs 10,000. The Armymen also dominated the individual section awards winning five out of six categories — Dhawan Singh Pariyar (spiker), Hari Thapa (setter), Ishwor Thapa (defender), Hari Adhikari (quicker) and Gyaneshwor Adhikari (coach). NPC’s Em Rana Magar was named the best server. The six best individuals received Rs 5,000 each.

A total of eight teams, including three departmental clubs, took part in the tournament organised jointly by Shantideep Nepal and Inaruwa Municipality.

Mayor Rajan Mehata and Shantideep Nepal President Subas Rai among others handed over the prizes to the winners of the tournament.

A version of this article appears in print on March 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

